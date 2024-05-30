Many weeks after going off-air, Serwaa Amihere is to resume her duties as a GHOne TV presenter

In an interaction with a fan on Snapchat, Serwaa indicated that she would be coming back next month

The revelation has sparked loads of reactions from social media users, who are wondering if her saga with Henry Fitz is over

After taking a short break, Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere will return to television screens for GHOne TV.

Serwaa recently trended online for the wrong reasons after a video of her and a man named Henry Fitz emerged.

Serwaa Amihere is set to return to TV screens in June

At the height of the saga in April, the award-winning TV presenter took a break from the screens. The break started after her employer, EIB, revealed they were commencing investigations into the matter.

Almost two months after going off-air, Serwaa Amihere is gearing up for a return sooner rather than later.

In a recent Snapchat post, Serwaa indicated that she will return in June. Answering a fan's question about her return, she noted that shge3 was a little busy at the moment.

"Next month, darling. A little busy now," her reply read.

Ghanaians react to news of Serwaa Amihere's return to TV

The announcement from Serwaa Amihere sparked reactions from social media users. Many debated whether the Henry Fitz storm was over for her.

akosabena_ said:

The storm might be over, but the internet never forgets! Let’s not rejoice too soon

meymenhz said:

Hw3 the storm is not over ooo,the moment we see on her tv p3,the storm will storm again

missy.keri said:

That Henry guy is disturbing our Miss storms will be over but Nebu news papers will not forget

