Serwaa Amihere Set To Return To GHOne TV Screens After Henry Fitz Saga, Details Drop In Photo
- Many weeks after going off-air, Serwaa Amihere is to resume her duties as a GHOne TV presenter
- In an interaction with a fan on Snapchat, Serwaa indicated that she would be coming back next month
- The revelation has sparked loads of reactions from social media users, who are wondering if her saga with Henry Fitz is over
After taking a short break, Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere will return to television screens for GHOne TV.
Serwaa recently trended online for the wrong reasons after a video of her and a man named Henry Fitz emerged.
At the height of the saga in April, the award-winning TV presenter took a break from the screens. The break started after her employer, EIB, revealed they were commencing investigations into the matter.
Almost two months after going off-air, Serwaa Amihere is gearing up for a return sooner rather than later.
In a recent Snapchat post, Serwaa indicated that she will return in June. Answering a fan's question about her return, she noted that shge3 was a little busy at the moment.
"Next month, darling. A little busy now," her reply read.
See below for a screenshot of Serwaa's post as reposted on Instagram:
Ghanaians react to news of Serwaa Amihere's return to TV
The announcement from Serwaa Amihere sparked reactions from social media users. Many debated whether the Henry Fitz storm was over for her.
akosabena_ said:
The storm might be over, but the internet never forgets! Let’s not rejoice too soon
meymenhz said:
Hw3 the storm is not over ooo,the moment we see on her tv p3,the storm will storm again
missy.keri said:
That Henry guy is disturbing our Miss storms will be over but Nebu news papers will not forget
Serwaa Amihere flaunts unblemished legs in video
Meanwhile, Serwaa Amihere buzzed the internet after posting a video showing her fine, fair legs without scars and blemishes.
She was shooting a commercial for Flora tissues when she teased her fans with snippets of various scenes in the commercial.
Her colourful mini dress that revealed her fine legs got many people talking about her beauty.
