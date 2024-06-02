Davido has won the Best African Artist award at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards ahead of a host of African stars

Nigerian superstar Davido has been crowned the Best African Artist at the prestigious Telecel Ghana Music Awards, outshining a host of African musical talents. The category's nominees included Rema, Asake, Burna Boy, Tyla, and Jzyno, making it a fiercely contested battle.

The announcement was met with thunderous applause as Davido's name was mentioned. The accolade was in acknowledgement of the stellar work he put in in the year under review.

Despite his absence from the ceremony, his team made it known that they appreciated the gesture. Representatives from Nigeria graced the stage to accept the award on his behalf, expressing gratitude to the fans and the TGMA committee for recognizing Davido's contributions to music.

King Promise performance

In a related story, King Promise kick-started the 24th Telecel Music Awards (TGMA) with a live performance.

The singer performed numerous songs from his large catalogue of hits, from Favourite Story and Paris, among others.

Reactions to the performance have been mixed from social media users who did not appreciate the sound, the band, and the overall performance, while others liked it.

