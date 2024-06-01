King Promise kick started the 24th Telecel Music Awards (TGMA) with a live performance

The singer performed numeorus songs from his large catalogue of hits, from Favourite Story, Paris among others

Reactions to the performance has been mixed from social media users who did not appreciate the sound, the band and the overall performanc whiles others liked it

The 24th Telecel Music Awards (TGMA) opened with a bang as Terminator crooner King Promise took the stage with a live performance that set the tone for the evening. The award-winning artiste dove into his extensive repertoire of hits, delivering live renditions of fan favorites like Favourite Story and Paris.

King Promise performing Photo Source: Kwadwo Sheldon

The musician had some talented dancers with him on stage, delivering an interesting cherography.

However, the performance received mixed reactions from social media users. Some netizens expressed dissatisfaction with the sound quality and the band’s performance.

Many people suggested that the live experience fell short of expectations for them. A few people however enjoyed the performance and praised King Promise for his delivery. Some called it Artiste Of The Year worthy.

