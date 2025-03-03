Lil Win, in a video, was spotted getting a new haircut from his wife Maame Serwaa inside their plush home

The Kumawood actor's wife shaved his entire hair off his head as he played with their little daughter inside the room

The video of Lil Win's wife Maame Serwaa giving her husband a new haircut inside their home garnered reactions on social media

Award-winning Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has garnered attention on social media after the latest video of him and his beautiful wife Maame Serwaa surfaced on social media.

Lil Win's wife Maame Serwaa gives him a new haircut inside their home. Photo source: @officiallilwinwezzy

Source: TikTok

The renowned actor took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself getting a new haircut from his wife in their plush home.

In the video, Lil Win sat in a chair inside the room as Maame Serwaa trimmed his hair with a shaving machine. The couple were later joined by their little daughter, who shared a kiss with the Kumawood actor and engaged in a playful game.

In the caption of the video, the comic actor promoted his 2024 movie, A Country Called Ghana which featured famous Nollywood actors like Ramsey Nouah, Victor Osuagwu and Charles Awurum on his TikTok platform.

He also announced that the high-profile movie would be shown at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra and the West Hills Mall from March 6, 2025, and urged fans to rush and purchase their tickets to enjoy a great movie experience.

Lil Win with his wife Maame Serwaa on their wedding day. Photo source: Lil Win

Source: Facebook

Lil Win surprised fans with a new look for a role as an old man in a new movie, Love Rules, which featured a host of notable movie stars like Kwaku Manu, Funny Face, Oboy Siki, Sweet Mimi and Funny Face's estranged baby mama Vanessa Nicole.

In a video, a barber was seen shaving off the front part of the Kumawood actor's hair, moving his hairline to the middle of his head. He sat in a chair holding a mirror while the barber worked on the transformation.

Below is the video of Lil Win's wife giving him a new haircut inside their home:

Lil Win's haircut from wife stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nic58 commented:

"Eiiii Liwin...why did u open the barbering shop 😂😂😂😂😂😂?"

Vickie Nana Ama said:

"I think Ohemaa is the reason why they opened the barbering shop 😂😂🥰coz eii ma."

Maa Lizzy commented:

"Wow, see how she's doing it romantically❤️."

Adepa Gloria Brobbey said:

"Odo y3 d3 paaaaa when you are with the right person 🤣😂."

Martha Ankomah denies compensation from Lil Win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Martha Ankomah denied taking any monetary compensation from Lil Win after their latest round of court appearances.

The beautiful actress stated that Lil Win had not been ordered to pay her the alleged GH₵300k settlement and that he was told to write a sincere apology and bring it to court on April 1, 2025.

Martha Ankomah noted that she would only accept a sincere apology and not any money.

