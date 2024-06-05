Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, has wittily replied to him after his long rant about her not giving him the chance to see his daughters

The comedian made a lengthy video complaining about Vanessa preventing him access to his children, complaining bitterly

Shortly after he made the video, Vanessa shared a photo of three audio symbols with red crosses across them, suggesting she would not pay attention to any noise.

Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of popular Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, has delivered a clever and subtle response to his recent emotional outburst. The feud between the two has escalated further after Funny Face's numerous rants.

Funny Face recently posted a lengthy video lamenting his ex's alleged refusal to allow him access to their daughters. The emotional video saw him expressing his frustrations and sorrow over his limited interaction with his children.

However, Vanessa Nicole swiftly responded with a subtle but powerful message. She shared an image on her Instagram story showing three audio symbols, each marked with a red cross, clearly indicating her decision to ignore what she considers unnecessary noise.

The custody battle between Funny Face and Vanessa has been a prolonged and rough affair. Their disagreements and conflicts have frequently played out in the public eye, often resulting in debates on social media. At one point, the intensity of the situation led to a significant decline in Funny Face's mental health, resulting in him ending up at a psychiatric ward where he sought to regain his mental health.

Funny Face blasts netizens

In a related story, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Funny Face had gone on another long rant regarding his child custody issues with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, who he claims is preventing him from seeing his daughters.

For weeks, Funny Face has been lamenting about the issue, and this triggered some Ghanaians to tell him to travel to Kumasi and see the kids instead of ranting on social media.

In response to these sentiments, an angry Funny Face blasted those advising him to travel to Kumasi to see the kids.

