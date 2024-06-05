Funny Face has gone on another long rant regarding his child custody issues with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, who he claims is preventing him from seeing his daughters

For weeks, Funny Face has been lamenting about the issue, and this triggered some Ghanaians to tell him to travel to Kumasi and see the kids instead of ranting on social media

In response to these sentiments, an angry Funny Face blasted those advising him to travel to Kumasi to see the kids

Popular Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has again taken to social media to vent his frustrations over the ongoing child custody dispute with his ex-partner, Vanessa Nicole.

The comedian claims that Vanessa is deliberately preventing him from spending time with his daughters.

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face Photo Source: therealfunnyface

Source: Instagram

The situation has sparked a mixed reaction from the public. Many Ghanaians have urged the comedian to travel to Kumasi, where his daughters reside, to resolve the issue privately rather than airing his grievances online. However, this advice has not sat well with Funny Face.

In a heated response, the comedian lashed out at those suggesting the trip to Kumasi. He argued that these individuals are unaware of the complexities involved in the situation. Funny Face emphasised that his frustrations are not due to a reluctance to travel but rather the result of deeper issues that prevent him from doing so.

He expressed his irritation over people's lack of understanding and stressed that if it were merely a matter of travelling, he would have done so long ago. He cited numerous occasions where he tried embarking on the trip, but it did not come to fruition.

Funny Face clarified that his repeated online rants are a result of not having anyone to confide in. Social media, he explained, has become his outlet for sharing his struggles.

Funny Face leaks chats with baby mama

In a related story, Funny Face leaked a WhatsApp conversation between himself and his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

The chats indicated that the comedian's baby mama was preventing him from seeing his kids.

The comedian sent several messages to the mother of his children, but she did not reply to any of them.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh