Funny Face's woes with Vanessa, his Baby Mama continue to escalate after his return from prison

The comedian has opened up about the difficulties in trying to reach his estranged children

He sent a message to Vanessa, drawing her attention to the plans he has for her and the children as he gets his life together

2024 has been a struggling year for the Ghanaian actor and comedian Funny Face as he tries to get his act together after his release from prison.

The actor had to resort to alms from his colleagues to keep afloat and almost got sentenced after his drunk driving accident nearly killed a mother and her children.

Funny Face, who has always blamed his estranged partner, Vanessa, for his woes, has sent her a message which he describes as his last to her.

Funny Face sends his last message to Vanessa Nicole

According to Funny Face, Vanessa's decision to take his kids away sent him into a state of depression, which led to his bankruptcy and legal troubles.

On several occasions, the comedian has lamented about Vanessa bouncing all his efforts to keep in touch with his kids.

In a recent video, the actor recounted his struggles with Vanessa and opened up about his plans for her and the kids.

Funny Face established that Vanessa Nicole may regret her actions if she continues on the path she has taken.

"There is a great mistake you're doing. You wont see it now. You'll see it later," Funny Face said in his new video as he talks about Vanessa's role in his downfall.

She has destroyed everything I have and love except my properties. Recently, I just acquired ten plots for Funnyland; the actor bragged about his new project which he has dedicated some of the proceeds to her and the children, he added.

Fans react to Funny Face's latest message to Vanessa

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Funny Face's message to his Baby Mama.

israel_enoch said:

Women never appreciate your type. You look and sound needy and desperate. Don't chase, move on. Just do your best, and live your life.

emeraldoasis_ wrote:

So she's even born one before you met her and she's fooling like that aahhh

richmikemothercare noted:

Just a matter of time. Everything will be fine. Trust God .

elishateye50 advised:

This is truly emotional to see a whole children’s president having no access to his own children! I pray everything works out for funny face

ghanafuonsem added:

My love why not go to the Social welfare or better still go to court with this issue?

Funny Face leaks conversation with Vanessa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face had leaked a WhatsApp conversation, revealing the comedian’s attempts to communicate with his daughters and the financial support he provides despite his own challenges.

He detailed his efforts to provide for them, including a monthly payment of GH¢1,100, despite not having a steady income since his release from prison.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

