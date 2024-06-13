McBrown, in a video, enjoyed her time in Dubai as she rocked a beautiful abaya dress alongside a hijab and complemented the look with gold ornaments and sunglasses

The actress danced in the beautiful outfit and rode a camel on the Dubai dessert with a friend behind her

Many people noticed that the lady who sat behind the actress on the camel had an uncanny resemblance to Kumawood veteran Kyeiwaa, but it turned out not to be her

Popular Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, in a viral video, was spotted enjoying her time in Dubai. Dressed in a beautiful abaya and hijab, the actress had a good time in the city. She complemented her look with gold ornaments and sunglasses, blending in well with her surroundings.

Nana Ama McBrown riding camel Photo Source: iamamamcbrowngh

Source: TikTok

The excited actress also danced in the outfit and was visibly excited about her stay in the city.

The highlight of the video was McBrown’s camel ride across the Dubai desert. Accompanied by a friend, the actress seemed to be having the time of her life.

Interestingly, many viewers noticed that the lady accompanying McBrown resembled Kumawood veteran Kyeiwaa. The uncanny similarity had folks in the comments section debating whether it was her or not.

McBrown sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

puffbabe1 asked:

Is that not kyeiwaa at the back

Juno (JD) said:

No it is not her it is @Maame Serwaa Edwamu Ahuofe

NanaAfya reacted:

Her looks and style weak me tot my eyes was deceiving me oo

Br3fo) Ba said:

you deserve every bit of happiness nana,God bless ur hard work

Nana_Ama Mighty wrote:

You are happy than before Nana... I am happy for you

BBAmaChioma reacted:

Is like she travel to Dubai just to have the video o

Nadia Buari speaks Arabic and rocks Muslim outfit

In another story, Nadia Buari, in a video, spoke Arabic, and many of her fans and followers enquired about whether she was a practising Muslim.

The Ghanaian actress comes from a Muslim background. Her father is an Alhaji, and her mother is also a Hajia.

However, it has never been clear if Nadia was an active member of the Islamic faith.

Source: YEN.com.gh