Fella Makafui shared some photos of herself in first class as she jetted off overseas

In the photos shared by the actress, her surroundings looked luxurious and showed off the fine dining meals she was served on the aircraft

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians were happy to see Fella living well and pointed out how unbothered she seemed despite her messy break up with Medikal

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui took to social media to share glimpses of her luxurious journey overseas. The actress posted photos of herself seated in first class, showing off the opulence of her surroundings and the fine dining meals she was served on the aircraft.

The photos revealed a relaxed and content Fella, seemingly unbothered by the recent negativity surrounding her personal life. Her fans and followers quickly noticed this, pointing out her resilience after her recent break up with her ex-husband, Medikal.

The post's comments section was flooded with messages of support and admiration for the actress. Many Ghanaians expressed their happiness seeing Fella living well and maintaining her calm amid the drama she has been involved in in the past few months.

Fella Makafui sets tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

naffi.abdulai said:

Truly she can't be tied down by a man. This is the life she has always wanted. Her life, her choice.

naomidzidedi commented:

Nothing hurts more than seeing your ex move on without you. Medikal must be going through a lot chale

alfred_rockson said:

I think Fella has realised she didn't enjoy her single life enough before getting tied up in marriage

airy_ama_witty reacted:

Go and release stress b. Ghanaians will do anything to stress you

