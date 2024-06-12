Portia Asare, in a video, was sported at the gym trying to keep her body in shape, and many Ghanaians were impressed with how blessed she was

The actress, who was rocking a tight workout outfit which brought out her figure, was seated on a bench pulling weights

In the comments section of the video, many people commended the actress for her natural body and praised her for staying in shape

Ghanaian actress Portia Asare was seen hitting the gym in a video, and the reactions were positive. The actress was spotted working out aggressively, trying to keep herself in shape.

Ghanaian actress Portia Asare in the gym Photo Source: fit_and_fine_gym_gh

Portia wore a tight workout outfit that accentuated her figure and was captured seated on a bench pulling weights.

The video has since gained a lot of attention online, particularly from Ghanaians who were impressed by the actress's physique. The comments section of the video was flooded with praises for the actress. Many commended Portia for her natural body and applauded her for maintaining her fitness.

Some folks claimed that she was one of the few natural celebrities left as a lot of popular stars were getting work done on their body. Portia Asare's figure has always captivated Ghanaians.

Portia Asare impresses her fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kwasia bi nti… said:

Natural and naturally neat from day one

Nuhu Dokorek wrote:

That's great,our sister goes to the Gym

marydonkor92 commented:

for this lady and keeping fit,... wow is real, she has been to our gym center before

aphiajafaro3 reacted:

Fella come see something this is the natural one ❤️

albertaansahmensah commented:

Her own is naturally since I know her ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh