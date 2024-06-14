Quiz: How Well Do You Know Your Stars? See If You Can Identify The Top Celebs In Their Childhood
Ghana has many stars celebrated across the spheres of sports and entertainment. Many fans think they know so much about their favourite celebrities, including their childhood. But that is not always the case, as some of these stars have changed so much from how they looked in their childhoods.
So you think you know how your favourite celebs looked like as children, take this exciting quiz to test your knowledge
Michy shares child photos and wonders if she made the right by being with Shatta Wale
Meanwhile, Michy reminisced on her childhood, asking her fans whether it was a good idea to have left Mama Ba's life for the street with her baby daddy, Shatta Wale.
She shared four pictures from her childhood, which she edited into a video. Many spoke about the resemblance from her childhood with her son Majesty, while others shared their thoughts on the benefit of the street life in her life
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 10 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA) after school. He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh