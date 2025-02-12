Jay Bahd in a video that went viral pulled up in an expensive Rolls Royce Wraith, capturing the attention of social media users

The musician was fashionably dressed in a simple t-shirt, jeans and sneakers as he parked the high-end luxury vehicle by the roadside

Reacting to the video, many Ghanaians were mesmerised by the beauty of the luxury vehicle, with some comparing it to Shatta Wale's recently acquired Rolls Royce Cullinan

Popular Ghanaian rapper Jay Bahd has attracted attention on social media after being spotted in a Rolls Royce Wraith.

A video of the musician pulling up in the luxury car has gone viral, with many people admiring the vehicle’s elegance.

Jay Bahd, dressed in a simple t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers, parked the high-end car by the roadside. His appearance in the expensive ride sparked debate, with some comparing it to Shatta Wale’s recently acquired Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Shatta Wale, who has developed a strong taste for luxury cars, recently cleared his brand-new Rolls Royce at the Tema Harbour. The Cullinan, which costs between $340,000 and $450,000, became a trending topic after he purchased it for his 40th birthday.

The vehicle adds to his growing collection, which includes a Cadillac Escalade SUV and a Lamborghini Urus, both acquired in 2024.

In the viral video, Jay Bahd also hinted at the launch of his debut album, Return of Komfo Anokye II, scheduled for February 19, 2025. He has been promoting the project on social media, building anticipation ahead of its release.

Jay Bahd driving Rolls Royce stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

flicktheguy said:

"This ma boss Album go banger pass all Albums I swear 🤬 🙌 #JayBahd #ReturnOfOkonfoAbokye 2 More fire 🔥 de All tym Bahd himself."

EricHauley wrote:

"I don't think pple are seeing the game there.. Wow how did it happen? 🔥"

Real sites commented:

"Kwasia Yarrow, why are you mentioning Shatta Wale's name?"

HOV wrote:

"Efo always dey borrow Emmanuel Adebayor’s Rolls Royce he no dey shy saf."

Ask about Sseeomar said:

"At least he no talk sey he buy uhm like for ibi efo a anka."

4K_SHOOTER commented:

"Na whan mo cars na Jay Bahd mo akc hire no.😂"

adut410 said:

"Ei now GH has turned into a Rolls Royce competition.😂"

Bhad_Timer commented:

"SM go gv you pressure you go borrow car.😂"

HOV🐐 wrote:

"Don’t let Efo see, he will come and borrow it."

Jamaica Zoe zoe{JAH BLESS🕊️ said:

"Eii we get billonairs in Ghana ooo."

Shabie reacted:

"Wo se wo y3 Shatta bekyir3 wo tomi, Can someone let me understand?"

Musician Asem pops up in new video

Another musician, Asem is trending on social media after a video of him at a bar went viral.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician ate food, sipped beer and seemed in a jolly mood as he consumed his meal.

However, Asem's look sparked reactions as he looked a far cry from his old self. He appeared lean and frail.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

