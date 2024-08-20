Gyakie, in her post on X, has petitioned local telecom providers to make data cheaper and easier to access for Ghanaians

The singer argued that making data cheaper was going to be in the best interest of telcos as this would attract more subscribers

In the comments section, many Ghanaians praised Gyakie for adding her voice to the ongoing fight against exorbitant data costs

Popular Ghanaian singer Gyakie has called on telecommunications companies in Ghana to reduce the cost of mobile data.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the singer highlighted the need for affordable and accessible data for all Ghanaians.

Gyakie speaks against the high cost of data in Ghana in a viral X post. Photo source: gyakie

Source: Twitter

Gyakie argued that making data cheaper would benefit consumers and telcos. She pointed out that lower data costs could attract more subscribers, ultimately leading to higher profits for the companies.

Her post also suggested that data could be made more affordable, increasing users and boosting telecom providers' revenue.

The singer's message received a lot of likes and comments, with many Ghanaians supporting her stance.

In the comments section, many netizens praised Gyakie for speaking out on an issue that affects a large portion of the population. Many agreed with her concerns, expressing frustration over the high cost of data in the country.

Gyakie's message to telcos gets netizens talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

BiggieMan247 said:

"The truth is bitter, but government nor dey hear word."

desmond7official wrote:

"Please, we need you guys to amplify this issue cos when it becomes cheaper, it will benefit all of us. I don't know why Ghana Musicians, Content creators, and bloggers have kept mute on this matter."

yawlegacyy_ said:

"Ebi that simple oo but Ghana aban ong Agye bosea bc😭"

NCA makes promise about data reduction

The clamour for a reduction in data costs prompted the NCA to release a statement earlier in July. In a story published by YEN.com.gh, the entity assured Ghanaians that data prices would drop soon.

The NCA director claimed that the implementation of a new network would lessen operational expenses. Despite this promise, Ghanaians are still crying about the high costs of data on social media.

