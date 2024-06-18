Camidoh, in an interview, has addressed fan concerns about a recent controversial video of him smoking

The singer urged fans to sympathise with him as he was facing difficult challenges in his personal life at the time the video surfaced online

Camidoh's comments have gathered mixed reactions from fans on social media

Ghanaian Afrobeats singer Camidoh has broken his silence over the controversy surrounding a recent viral video of him smoking.

Camidoh Photo source: @camidoh

Source: Instagram

Camidoh addresses smoking video controversy

In an interview on Hitz FM's "Daybreak Hitz" show, Camidoh explained that he turned to smoking because he had recently experienced some personal challenges.

According to the Afrobeats singer, the difficulties he was facing in his life became unbearable, so he adopted a smoking habit as a solution to his problems.

Camidoh also acknowledged fans' disappointment over the video and pleaded with them to understand his actions, as he was going through a lot when the video surfaced online.

He said,

"If you are disappointed by my actions, just remember I was going through some real pain.That is what led to my actions."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Camidoh's comments about the video

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Camdioh's remarks in the interview.

@manuelphrimpz commented:

"So the smoking marijuanua took him out of the hard times?"

@Dzid3fo_Kl3 commented:

"After the smoking, you'll still come back to your hard times. Smoking during your hard times doesn't solve your problems. Know this and keep yourself safe."

@ReubenDadzie2 commented:

"That Wasn't an option, brother "

@kobbyzyn commented:

"God be with you "

@kobinaMens2 commented:

"You Dey smoke your thing already, broken heart no do anything "

Ladies drool as Camidoh joins viral "Of Course" challenge in a bathrobe

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Camidoh had joined the viral "Of Course" challenge on Tiktok.

He shared a video of himself doing the challenge in the studio and flaunted his handsome looks, which got the attention of many ladies.

He started the video by bragging about his culinary skills, showing a boiling pot of stew. Camidoh said that as a young man from the Volta Region, he surely knew how to prepare delicious meals.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh