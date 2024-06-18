A video of Ghanian musician KiDi displaying his second talent on a football field has surfaced online

In a video, KiDi was captured shooting a penalty, and he effortlessly kicked the ball, leading to his scoring the goal

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to laud the renowned Ghanaian player

Renowned Ghanaian musician Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, has mesmerised fans after showcasing his other talent apart from music.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh captures the talented musician playing football, leaving fans and admirers in awe.

The video, which was shared on the TikTok page of @Lupi_love_akwapem_hemaa, features KiDi ready to shoot a penalty.

He deftly handled the ball, precisely kicking it, scoring a goal with remarkable finesse, and leaving the goalkeeper confused.

His unexpected display of impressive football skills has led many to speculate about his potential in the sport.

Some fans humorously suggested he could play for top-tier teams like Barcelona, Arsenal, and even the Ghana national team.

However, the artiste seems content to enjoy the sport as a hobby for now.

Netizens praise KiDi's football prowess

Many netizens who saw the post were impressed and took to the comment section to praise KiDi for his spectacular football skills.

@Neymar jr wrote:

"Next video."

@Abdul Majeed Alhassan wrote:

"The Dondada Dey strike."

