2-Year-Old Prodigy Mirrors Kudus, Flaunts Football Skills In Video: "I Want To Be Like Him"
- A video of a two-year-old boy who aspires to be like Mohammed Kudus displaying his football skills has popped up
- The talented Ghanaian boy was captured playing football in his living room and captivated everyone who saw the video
- His supportive father, who witnessed his display of talent, could not hold his joy as he cheered him on
A two-year-old boy has mesmerised Ghanaians with his talent after a video of him displaying his football prowess surfaced online.
In the video circulating online, the talented boy, who clearly indicated that he aspires to be like Mohammed Kudus, was captured confidently dribbling a miniature football in his father's living room.
Unperturbed by the small space in the living room, the toddler skillfully manoeuvred the ball around furniture and obstacles, demonstrating an impressive command of basic football skills.
His proud Dad, who witnessed the scene, could not conceal his joy as he cheered his son on.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
2-year-old speaks about wanting to be like Kudus
The two-year-old prodigy kept calling Mohammed Kudus's name while playing the ball in his father's living room.
Curious to discover why, his Dad asked what his motive was for mentioning Kudus' name. To his utmost surprise, his son clearly stated that he wanted to be like the renowned Ghanaian player.
Watch the video below:
Kudus inspires many upcoming talents
Since his appearance in the Black Stars, Mohammed Kudus has performed remarkably. His World Cup performance won many Ghanaians' hearts, and he has since become a household name.
He is currently a role model to many upcoming talents.
Kudus Mohammed ranked second most valuable African Player, valued at 89.6 million Euros
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus has been recognised as the world's second most valuable African player.
Mohammed Kudus, signed by English Premier League side West Ham for 44.5 million euros, is currently valued at 89.6 million euros.
According to CIES Football Observatory, Mohammed Kudus is the second-most valuable African player in the world.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Also, Jessie previously served as a reporter with The Independent Ghana as a multimedia journalist. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yem.com.gh