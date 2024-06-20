A video of Ghanaian musician Medikal talking about his football prowess has surfaced on social media

The rapper, in an interview with Bola Ray, said he played better football than renowned player Mohammed Kudus

Netizens who saw the post were stunned and took to the comments section to express their views

Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has opened up about his other talent aside from music.

In an interview, the renowned musician bragged about his football prowess, leaving many fans in awe.

He noted that he plays better football than Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus and other Black Stars players. Medikal also stated that Messi and Ronaldo are his parallels in football.

Watch the video below:

Why Medikal did not pursue a football career

During his interaction with Bola Ray, the Ghanaian musician opened up about his reasons for choosing music over football.

He noted that he could no longer focus on nurturing his football skills due to his love for music.

Netizens react to video of Medikal boasting about his football skills

Netizens who saw the footage were stunned to learn about Medikal's other talent. They took to the comment section to express their views.

@George Asante79 wrote:

"Medika had calm down good to see you happy."

@Faisal Ahmed8492 wrote:

"How can u support Chelsea and still know how to play football."

@Lawrance wrote:

"U lie."

