Award-winning Ghanaian musician Medikal is a great performer and an excellent dancer

The proud father of Island Frimpong and a curvaceous woman are trending with their dance video

Some social media users commented on Medikal's hilarious dance video trending on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, has shared a video of himself and a curvy lady on Instagram.

The award-winning rapper and the melanin beauty wore classy outfits as they danced to his new song Vienna Girl in his plush mansion.

Medikal and pretty lady trends with their dance moves. Photo credit: @medikal

Source: Instagram

The ex-husband of Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui asked his fans to rate his dancing skills as he showed off incredible moves in the viral video.

The pretty lady with a flat tummy delighted her fans with her skimpy outfit and stunning hairstyle.

Watch the video below:

Medikal rocks a white outfit for his dance video

Omo Ada hitmaker Medikal looked dapper in a white long-sleeve shirt and white trousers for his new music video.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Medikal's dance video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

edou_kwah stated:

That's his sister. She completed Legon, my year group

call_me_kwame stated:

By Force happiness

Reloadedbarbie stated:

Truth be told, your vibe match be fella but you spoil her business

cindyfresh_20 stated:

So after watching this video, I think the best way to lose weight is to just get broken hearted

theo_pencil stated:

Very nice music and dance but how many times did the lady clapped ?

julliejaykanz stated:

Na whan nie

dan_quaye8 stated:

So u people er can’t you see they resemble each other huh

vonny_paris stated:

Mdk has loss weight paaa herh

kerrickemefagh stated:

You move your wife and her sister out of the house to go bring your sister in ..

Medikal Shares His Biggest Regret After Divorcing Fella: "Her Name Is On My Land Documents"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Medikal, who has shared that one of his greatest mistakes during his marriage to Fella Makafui has been made public.

Medikal disclosed that he had made certain decisions without considering the ramifications out of pure love.

Some social media users have left comments following Medikal's heartbreaking video trending on X.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh