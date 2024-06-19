Fella Makafui has hit back at her critics who hurl insults at her on social media

The actress says she is not bothered by the criticisms she receives on social media as they do not affect her life and finances

Fella Makafui also advised her critics to be positive and focus on their lives instead of hers

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has once again responded to critics who insult her on social media.

Fella Makafui claps back at her critics

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fella Makafui stated that insults from her critics do not affect her finances or life.

The actress also questioned why many social media users have negative attitudes towards her and urged them to be positive.

She said:

"Stop the insults. Your insults will not take any money from my account or affect my life. I am here eating my fruits. You can type whatever you want. Stay positive so you receive God's blessings. I have been sitting here quietly without saying bad things about people. Why are you bitter?"

Fella Makafui also branded her critics as "sad" people who are unhappy and waste their time insulting her on social media.

She said:

"Why do you wake up and just want to be sad? I honestly feel that anyone who is happy in life will not come on social media and say ill things to people. If you are genuinely happy, you won't do that. You won't even have the time. I wish everyone watching me peace. The peace that you can't buy."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Fella Makafui's comments about her critics

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few remarks from social media users in reaction to Fella Makafui's comments in the video.

@nanaadjoaaduafriyie commented:

"Is not your fault..is our cuz yenna yasoso woso ama waye popular so you will say this."

@sweetloui commented:

"The PEACE THAT YOU CAN’T BUY. That’s extremely deep. Peace and happiness is the ultimate gift life can gift u."

@albertappiahk commented:

"This kind of blessing God den exchange for me."

@she_is_klenam commented:

"Most of them can’t even keep a man/woman for a year to talk of getting married for 2 months but they are talking ..don’t mind them."

Fella Makafui replies trolls on X over her alleged affair in the US amid Medikal divorce saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui responded to trolls on X regarding a viral video portraying her alleged affair with one man in New York, US, known as Godfather.

In the viral video, the star actress was seated in the backseat of a car that Godfather drove, while another lady was in the front passenger seat, as they partied hard while driving around town.

However, some trolls took to social media to call out Fella Makafui for having an alleged affair with the man despite undergoing a divorce process with her estranged husband, rapper Medikal.

