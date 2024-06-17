Actress Fella Makafui was unhappy with the statements made by some trolls who alleged she was having an affair in the US

She advised the trolls to focus on their craft of being bloggers and encouraged them to desist from delving into her personal life

Fella Makafui's response sparked massive debate on social media as many of her fans advised her not to pay heed to trolls

Actress and business Fella Makafui responded to trolls on X regarding a viral video portraying her alleged affair with one man in New York, US, known as Godfather.

Fella Makafui took to her X account to respond to trolls who called her out for having an alleged affair with one man in America known as Godfather after a video surfaced online.

In the viral video, the star actress was seated in the backseat of a car which Godfather drove, while another lady was in the front passenger seat, as they partied hard while driving around town.

However, some trolls took to social media to call out Fella Makafui for having an alleged affair with the man despite undergoing a divorce process with her estranged husband and rapper Medikal.

In one of her replies, Fella advised one troll known as Bongo Ideas, saying:

Bongo REST on my case waaai . The speed you dey take talk about me , if you take that speed invest in your craft e go really help you . Try and at least get your source right so people can learn from you . E go really help you if ebi blogger you wan be . Try Rest waaii . Peace and love

In another post on X, Fella told one troll known as Al Varo, saying:

You people really no get any job do for this Ghana errrrhh? Lol somebody i no know from anywhere lol he be my man wey i sit back? You people really gt job do for this country

Reactions as Fella Makafui replied to trolls on X

Many of Fella Makafui's fans advised her to refrain from responding to trolls on X. In contrast, others analysed her responses and the viral video that caused a stir on social media.

Below are the reactions from social media users on X:

@fawogyimiiko said:

Don’t entertain them. You go talk saaa then your mouth go remove your debt.

@eddiee_UTD said:

Alvaro ankasa he be jobless make you no mind am unemployment Wey dey make he tweet for Elon money.

@DuutHagble said:

Leave them make them talk Norvi❤️

@Ohene_Khojo said:

We don’t like Peace and love. We need Vawulence!!!!

@AddiBills said:

80% of women dey lie pass wey the remaining 20% dey lie die herh u dey sit somebody en car inside dey party hard dey talk say u don't know him..hmm

@Tampo528001 said:

Hmm the best option for you now is to clear yourself out to the media by explaining yourself how come you break up with your man,that’s all what they needed from you just come out and explain yourself to them then they will seat in their homes and judge who is right

@OdigiJnr said:

Eii you no know am from anywhere? Wey you dey sit en car inside dey feel gej33? Herh wey kiddy mind this lmao

"Divorce brightened her smile": Fella slayed in a sparkling mini dress on a US trip

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress and business mogul Fella Makafui got many people admiring how stunning she looked when she slayed in a sparkling minidress.

The actress was vacationing in the US after premiering her movie Resonance, which sold out the cinemas in Accra and Kumasi.

Many people in the comment section talked about her glow-up after divorcing rapper Medikal.

