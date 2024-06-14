Fella Makafui: Manager Patronises Actress With Heartwarming Post, Fans React
- Fella Makafui has been spotted in New York indulging herself after a high-striding first half of the year
- The actress and entrepreneur has posted footage from her US trip as she enjoys her vacation
- Her manager reshared the photos with an inspiring caption that has triggered significant reactions
Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has had an eventful first half of the year following the successful premiere of her new movie Resonance.
The year so far has been riddled with negative publicity as she battles her dramatic separation from Medikal after four years of marriage.
The actress recently took a vacation to clear her head and pat herself on the back for an eventful year so far.
Fella Makafui's manager speaks after her vacation
On June 11, Fella Makafui shared moments of her enjoying her luxurious first-class flight to the US.
The actress shared more photos from her mini tour of New York's Times Square and other landmark sites.
Richmond Amofa Sarpong, a lawyer and Fella Makafui's new manager, took to social media to express his remarks about the actress's vacation.
The actress responded to Richmond Amofa Sarpong's post, saying:
"My boss, I heart you die."
Fans react to Fella Makafui's thriving bond with her new manager
YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from fans online as they drooled over the bond between Fella Makafui and her new manager.
efya_jayson_ said:
Aww MDK is missing ooo low key aaah see fine babe
_she_boss1 wrote:
The real definition of Woka na meye no more ❤️❤️ I love this for her
myimaginationworlds remarked:
My very own people ❤️
empressak47 added:
Bro tell her to come look for me
Fella Makafui explains the backstory behind her tattoos
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui opened up about having about six tattoos on her arm.
The actress explained the meaning behind her tattoos, which include Medikal's first name, Samuel, and Island, their daughter.
She also established that she would never erase the tattoo of Medikal's name on her arm. Unlike Fella Makafui, Medikal wiped off a tattoo of Fella on his arm after details of their separation emerged.
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
