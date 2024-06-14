Fella Makafui shared some beautiful photos of her visit to New York, but after sharing the photos on Instagram, a comment from an individual triggered her

The fan mischievously asked Fella who was the one taking her pictures and videos, and her reply was very brutal

Her reaction sparked laughter from her fans, who praised her for not letting the "silly" question fly

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui shared stunning photos of her visit to New York on her Instagram page. However, it was her witty response to a fan's comment that stole the show.

Fella Makafui in New York Photo Source: fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

After posting the beautiful pictures, a fan mischievously asked who was behind the camera capturing her moments, trying to make an insinuation Fella did not like. The question triggered a reply from Fella that had her followers laughing.

In a brutal yet funny way, Fella responded, "Your father." This unexpected reply caught her fans off guard, sparking laughter and amusement in the comments section.

Fella's fans praised her for her quick wit and for not letting the fan's "silly" question go unanswered. In light of her breakup with Medikal, Fella has faced a lot of cyberbullying, with many people often mocking her on social media, especially under her posts. The actress decided to make an example of this netizen.

Fella Makafui's response gets many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

keziahoffei07 said:

That’s a nice reply dear Fella. (you people will come on social and be displaying your stupidity under people’s posts)

dzidedi_xo commented:

@day1clinton_ instead of you to admire and pass, you here asking unnecessary question.

zenobia_amoah said:

Hahahaha what a lovely reply

atafo___john teased:

Mummy relax give am

Fella Makafui flies first class

In another story, Fella Makafui shared photos of herself in first class as she jetted off overseas.

In the photos shared by the actress, her surroundings looked luxurious and showed off the fine dining meals she was served on the aircraft.

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians were happy to see Fella living well and pointed out how unbothered she seemed despite her messy breakup with Medikal.

