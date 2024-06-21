A koose seller went viral after she was captured slaying in a stylish outfit while preparing and selling koose by the roadside

In the caption of the video, she noted that she would not remove the sunglasses since that would minimise how fashionably she looked

The video got many people laughing hard while others talked about their admiration for how stylish she looked

A koose seller known as Torikubu has gone viral on social media after she posted a video of her frying the famous Hausa delicacy while looking fashionable.

Koose seller trends for looking presentable

Famous Ghanaian TikToker Torikubu shared a video of her selling koose by the roadside while slaying a blue silk dress. She wrapped her hair with an orange scarf and completed her look by wearing stunning leather slippers.

One thing about the Koose seller's look that got many people talking was the pair of dark sunglasses she used to style her look while frying the loose and serving them to consumers.

Captioning the video, the koose seller, who resides in Wa, the northern part of Ghana, hinted that despite the challenges the work brought, she would not downgrade her look and remove the sunglasses.

Writing a hilarious caption on the video, she wrote:

I should take off my shaded while selling koose and loose my steeze

Below is a video of a fashionable koose seller slaying while selling koose.

Reactions to the video of a loose seller looking fashionable

The viral video got many people laughing hard as they shared their views on it, and Torikubu's caption for the post, which was written on the video.

Many people cheered her on and applauded her while talking about their admiration for her impeccable fashion sense.

Below are the comments:

Sham said:

You lost the steeze the moment you started frying the koose

Beads_by_mzlee said:

Maintaining steeze and composure

Asmaa Iddrisu said:

Protecting our steeze no matter what!!

Heluvslulusaid:

Standing on business yazzzz

Aku|Video creator said:

I can’t take you seriously

daniel77568387003 said:

you lost all your aura, steeze and composure by frying koose.

AKPENE✨ said:

Steeze wai purrrrrr

