Kevin Taylor has shared his opinions about Black Sherif's sophomore album, Iron Boy, released on April 3, 2025

The controversial social commentator criticised Black Sherif's choice of lyrics on the album, describing it as unnecessary

Kevin Taylor's biting remarks have garnered significant traction on social media as fans debate his take

Ghanaian social commentator Kevin Taylor has lashed out at Black Sherif after listening to the musician's sophomore album, Iron Boy.

Black Sherif's 15-track album, released on April 3, 2025, has received strong attention online, with fans praising songs like The Victory Song, Top of the Morning, Sacrifice, and Where Them Boyz.

The Iron Boy album has already started striding on global charts following the huge success of Black Sherif's debut album The Villain I Never Was, which had a billion streams as of 2024, two years after its release.

According to Kevin Taylor, Black Sherif's album lacked substance, describing some of his statements as unnecessary.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kevin Taylor, who still holds Black Sherif in high esteem, established that the Iron Boy album paled in quality as compared to The Villain I Never Was.

The social commentator centered his remarks on the lyrics from Black Sherif's Where Dem Boyz which is believed to be a jab at Shatta Wale after their rift.

"With all due respect to your talent, all the songs on the album sound the same. Sometimes one song ends, and I don't know when the next one comes. Your first album was solid, but with this one, I feel it is getting into your head," Kevin Taylor added.

Kevin Taylor's rants about Iron Boy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Kevin Taylor's review of Black Sherif's Iron Boy album.

Clifford_911 said:

"It’s true .. the album is having the same tune and style ..Honestly, o was a bit disappointed 💔."

Ashley Afiba shared:

"The album is doing well. Nobody can advise Blacko or show him the way, he knows the way, he owns his world, everything he’s doing is in him. Allow him to build his empire in his own way."

user409976033869 noted:

"Who is Kelvin Taylor saying. He needs to advise himself, you insult people who have seen it all in life, and you are here advising someone."

Asafoatse Amartei Osikafo remarked:

"You people hate Kofi Kinaata, and I swear that guy Kofi is the best in the whole of Ghana. I can't even dream of comparing him to any artist."

emmanueleshun5688 noted:

"I loved the album till I heard some subliminal shots at Shatta. Since then, I lost interest!"

Kobby Dark added:

"Black Sherif is now seeing himself as a God, and it will not help him."

Black Sherif thrills fans at US concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif had embarked on his first North American tour stop for Iron Boy.

The Ghanaian superstar performed in Boston on Saturday, April 5, 2025, about three days after releasing his new album.

The packed show produced a viral fan moment, which had Black Sherif and a lady fan caught in a tight, never-ending embrace while he was performing on stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh