Ghanaians Hails Fella Makafui As A Talented Actress As She Posts An Old Movie With Nigerian Stars
Movies

by  Portia Arthur 2 min read
  • Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui is a talented young actress who has travelled beyond the shores of Ghana to perfect her acting skills
  • The ex-wife of Ghanaian musician Medikal has mesmerized her fans after posting a trailer for one of her old movies
  • Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's video, which is trending on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has assured her fans that she will work hard after posting a trailer for one of her old movies that was shot in Nigeria.

The YOLO looked young and slim, without her curvy shape, and she acted as a grieving girlfriend who had lost the love of her life.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui
Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui looks beautiful without makeup. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.
Source: Instagram

In the emotional video, Fella Makafui couldn't stop crying as she visited her deceased boyfriend's graveyard to pay her last respects.

She looked stunning in a simple dress and short hairstyle without makeup, and she accessorised her look with stud earrings.

Watch the video below:

Fella Makafui rocks a stylish blazer and jumpsuit

Fella Makafui turned heads on the streets of New York with her two-piece outfit that showed off her smooth legs.

Medikal's ex-wife accessorised her look with a Gucci side bag while rocking expensive sneakers.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on the movie trailer posted by Fella Makafui on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

truthoflife633 stated:

Hmmm if Fella is chilling you guys don't understand she has fought for her success biggest fella for a reason I love you die

gwen_the_realtor_ stated:

You come very far sis, be proud of yourself

kalybos1 stated:

And the award goes to ……

nanaama_edwards stated:

Fella has beautiful body naturally

Miznaahboss stated:

The young shall grow ❤️

Peterritchiegh stated:

Good old days

iam_youngest_ceo stated:

Herrr fella,you’re biggest inspiration

i_am__berl stated:

Why am I looking for those who criticize her in the comments Akpinivi ma du nkpe oo

Carolinedeaseye stated:

You made me sob but sister,this is smooth and amazing trust me…God is not done with you yet, your hard works will soon pay you off. Much love

Ashleyricheal stated:

If love cannot bring us together what will??????..... this is indeed food for thought.

Fella Makafui: Actress Flaunts Her Cleavage In Stylish Halter Vest And Shorts: "She Looks Happy"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fella Makafui, a businesswoman who enjoys treating herself to high-end labels.

The young single mother's pictures of her opulent trips to Dubai and the US have gone viral.

Social media users have commented about Fella Makafui's stylish attire and footwear in the widely shared Instagram pictures.

Source: YEN.com.gh

