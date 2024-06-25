Famous Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper was overjoyed after receiving his invite to the wedding of Nigerian musician Davido and his long-time partner Chioma Rowland

The blogger took to Instagram to share a picture of the electronic invite he had received while vacationing in the US

Many Ghanaians were overjoyed for GH Hyper and noted that they were going to sleep on his page for updates, while others advised him on how to cover the wedding

GH Hyper invited to Davido and Chioma's wedding

GH Hyper took to his verified Instagram page to announce that he had received his invite to Chioma and Davido's wedding, which will take place on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Taking his excitement on social media, GH Hyper, who was vacationing in the US when he got the invite, noted that he needed the services of a private jet company to get to Lagos in time for the wedding. He wrote,

£Chivido2024 invitation drop! Na only me get E-invite for the whole America. I beg any private jet plug from Washington to Lagos??

The famous Ghanaian blogger whom the Assurance hitmaker admired and hyped him up in a recent video then went on to share proof of the invite.

He shared a picture of the electronic invite to the wedding and hinted that he was packing to head to Lagos, Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the wedding comes after Davido surprised Chioma with a plush bridal shower that was attended by family and close friends,

Below is GH Hyper announcing that he had received an invitation to Davido and Chioma's wedding.

Below is a photo of the wedding invite.

Reactions to the news of GH Hyper receiving an invite to Davido and Chioma's wedding

Below are the comments from Ghanaians who showed excitement for GH Hyper after receiving his invite to the wedding:

daniel_wealth said:

Davido way e de hype you, the guy is selfless and I love you forever that

iam.beautty said:

Please remember what Realwarripikin said ooo sharp videos

taggor1 said:

Congrat…it’s not easy to be selected among prominent people attending such event

lookuniquecollections said:

He's got Real love for u...

westiwestlife said:

International Hyper ❤️

maameafia49 said:

Eeei soso haters plenty Dey for this app paaa ooo if it’s not news koraa he has been invited he’s reppin are you? Haters go and sleep

julietbawuah said:

I’m seated on your page with data Let’s go!

the_adjannor said:

In fact add drone to your package oo, don't miss anything ooo

i_am_goldyn said:

Hyper!!!! In Davido's voice

nkwame.gen said:

Why cover your surname when it's here on your profile? You drink something? Who doesn't even know your full name?

