GH Hyper has landed in Lagos after getting invited to Davido's wedding, which is set to take place on Tuesday, June 25, 2024

The blogger shared a video of his arrival in Lagos and promised his fans that he would be providing exclusive coverage of the event

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were excited about GH Hyper's invitation to the prestigious ceremony and the growth of his brand

Renowned Ghanaian blogger Stephen Adotey Mingle, popularly known as GH Hyper, has arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, after receiving an exclusive invitation to attend Davido's highly anticipated wedding. The grand event, which will take place on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, promises to be one of the most talked-about ceremonies of the year.

Davido and Chioma's wedding Photo Source: davido

GH Hyper shared the exciting news with his followers through a video posted on his Instagram page, capturing his arrival in Lagos. The video quickly went viral, with fans eagerly expressing their excitement and anticipation for his coverage of the event. The comments section was filled with supportive messages from Ghanaians who were thrilled about his invitation to such a prestigious ceremony, marking a significant milestone in his career. In the video, the blogger flaunted several Naira notes and was warned not to spray them at the wedding as it was illegal in Nigeria.

Many of his followers praised him for his achievements, expressing their pride in his accomplishments and their eagerness to see his updates from the wedding.

Davido's marriage to Chioma Avril Rowland is expected to attract celebrities, dignitaries, and influential personalities from around the globe.

Ghanaians react to GH Hyper's arrival

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

rufusonline_ said:

You ankasa Davido get love give u already

nnennacugwu wrote:

Don't spray naira ooo, Efcc will carry you

efo_divine said:

So far, so good. You’re the best Blogger here in Ghana, unlike those ones that get paid by political parties to post stuff on their behalf

Other people were invited to the wedding

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian singer Davido left many in awe of how he consciously maintained and cherished his friendships.

A video making the rounds online saw the Afrobeats star leave his tight schedule to visit his ten special friends ahead of his wedding invite, tagged Chivido 2024.

The Unavailable hitmaker was spotted in an entourage of luxury cars as he stormed each house to give them his wedding invitation card.

