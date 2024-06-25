Global site navigation

Chioma Avril Rowland And David Adeleke's Wedding: Ghanaian Blogger Touches Down In Lagos
Celebrities

Chioma Avril Rowland And David Adeleke's Wedding: Ghanaian Blogger Touches Down In Lagos

by  Geraldo Amartey 2 min read
  • GH Hyper has landed in Lagos after getting invited to Davido's wedding, which is set to take place on Tuesday, June 25, 2024
  • The blogger shared a video of his arrival in Lagos and promised his fans that he would be providing exclusive coverage of the event
  • In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were excited about GH Hyper's invitation to the prestigious ceremony and the growth of his brand

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Renowned Ghanaian blogger Stephen Adotey Mingle, popularly known as GH Hyper, has arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, after receiving an exclusive invitation to attend Davido's highly anticipated wedding. The grand event, which will take place on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, promises to be one of the most talked-about ceremonies of the year.

Davido and Chioma's wedding
Davido and Chioma's wedding Photo Source: davido
Source: Instagram

GH Hyper shared the exciting news with his followers through a video posted on his Instagram page, capturing his arrival in Lagos. The video quickly went viral, with fans eagerly expressing their excitement and anticipation for his coverage of the event. The comments section was filled with supportive messages from Ghanaians who were thrilled about his invitation to such a prestigious ceremony, marking a significant milestone in his career. In the video, the blogger flaunted several Naira notes and was warned not to spray them at the wedding as it was illegal in Nigeria.

Read also

Chivido2024: GH Hyper gets an invite to Davido and Chioma's wedding, flaunts it in photo

Many of his followers praised him for his achievements, expressing their pride in his accomplishments and their eagerness to see his updates from the wedding.

Davido's marriage to Chioma Avril Rowland is expected to attract celebrities, dignitaries, and influential personalities from around the globe.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaians react to GH Hyper's arrival

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

rufusonline_ said:

You ankasa Davido get love give u already

nnennacugwu wrote:

Don't spray naira ooo, Efcc will carry you

efo_divine said:

So far, so good. You’re the best Blogger here in Ghana, unlike those ones that get paid by political parties to post stuff on their behalf

Other people were invited to the wedding

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian singer Davido left many in awe of how he consciously maintained and cherished his friendships.

Read also

Chivido 2024: Isreal DMW describes Davido's wedding in detail, heaps accolades on boss

A video making the rounds online saw the Afrobeats star leave his tight schedule to visit his ten special friends ahead of his wedding invite, tagged Chivido 2024.

The Unavailable hitmaker was spotted in an entourage of luxury cars as he stormed each house to give them his wedding invitation card.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Geraldo Amartey avatar

Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Online view pixel