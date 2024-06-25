GH Hyper, the Ghanaian blogger invited to Davido and Chioma's wedding, has shared his first video from the event on his Instagram page

The popular blogger earlier flaunted his invitation excitedly and promised to provide his followers with exclusive updates

The popular blogger did not disappoint, as his first video from the event wowed his followers, who commended him for the quality of the footage

Stephen Adotey Mingle, popularly known as GH Hyper, has delivered on his promise to provide exclusive coverage of Davido and Chioma's highly anticipated wedding.

Davido and Chioma photoshoot Photo Source: davido

The blogger, who previously shared his excitement about receiving an invitation to the event, has now posted his first video from the wedding on his Instagram page.

In the lead-up to the wedding, GH Hyper created a buzz among his followers by showing off his invitation and expressing his eagerness to cover the grand affair. Many Ghanaians following the event have eagerly awaited his updates.

True to his word, GH Hyper did not disappoint. His video from the wedding has excited his followers, receiving praise for its high quality and detailed coverage. The video was that of Davido and Chioma getting cuddly as Davido kissed and licked Chioma's hand.

Ghanaians praise GH Hyper

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

faithful572 said:

Beautiful .. This marriage is forever in love and health and joy..

a_kosuajoy commented:

Straight to Guinness book of records

__iamdelalixx said:

My notifications are on. Can’t miss a single post

genera_goddy001 said:

Gh hyper. You too sabi work

sista.afia said:

You are doing the lords work !! sleeping on your page today

GH Hyper's arrival in Lagos

In another story, GH Hyper has landed in Lagos after getting invited to Davido's wedding, which is set to take place on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The blogger shared a video of his arrival in Lagos and promised his fans that he would be providing exclusive coverage of the event.

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were excited about GH Hyper's invitation to the prestigious ceremony and the growth of his brand.

