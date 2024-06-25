Nigerian musician Davido's love for Chioma is unconditional, as he gifts his wife a brand-new car

The celebrity bride looked ravishing in a white beaded off-shoulder and matching gele for her traditional wedding

Some social media users have congratulated the celebrity couple on their blissful nuptials

Nigerian musician David Adedeji, popularly called Davido, and his wife have received a plush car from an international automobile company, GAC, as their wedding present.

BET winner Davido unveiled the brand-new Trumpchi GS8 320T car valued at $30,000 after buying her an engagement ring worth $300,000.

Davido buys a brand-new car for Chioma as a wedding gift. Photo credit: @lindaikejiblog.

Nigerian chef Chioma was overly excited as her husband unveiled the car in the presence of family, friends, guests and media personalities.

The celebrity couple looked stunning in beautiful, perfect-fit ensembles for their luxurious, star-studded wedding.

A look inside Davido and Chioma's new car

Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper has shared a video of the interior of Davido and Chioma's new plush car.

Davido reveals how he met Chioma during their lavish wedding

Nigerian celebrity groom Davido has opened up about how he met his beautiful wife Chioma in a lovely video.

Ghanaians react as Davido and Chioma receive a brand new car as their wedding present

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Phydelful stated:

But why will davido buy GAC motors for his wife

bea2_tresure stated:

The best thing that can happen to any man is to marry any Igbo girl wey her head correct, ❤️❤️

only_1_jenny_ stated:

I totally love everything about this wedding

Naijaboyund stated:

If davido gift chioma this car is sha not cool but if she is okay fine but at least a range sport 2024

realyetty_ stated:

At this point haters AIR FLOW has been restricted

pettie_loveth's profile picture

God will pun!$hhh everybody that said chioma shouldn't marry David les) Ahhh!!!

Everythingclassyhairs stated:

They are not ready ooo❤️❤️. Haters are no longer breathing at this point

Phydelful stated:

If davido buy maybach for chioma his blood will cut or he will become poor ,sometimes this relationship looks forced

igbokwe_ikedinachukwu_ stated:

Brand New 2023 GAC Trumpchi GS8 Hybrid not SUV…

Xreazeal stated:

Na woman wey calm down dey enjoy man money ❤️❤️more love less ego

nene_george stated:

A king and more . I’m so happy for them. Congrats!!!

rhodaofficial_ stated:

CHIVIDO 2024 Chioma u deserve every good thing coming ur way. .

Chivido 2024: Davido Flaunts $800,000 As He Marries His Beautiful Wife Chioma In A Lavish Ceremony

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a Nigerian musician, Davido, spends his fortune on ostentatious jewellery.

The Unavailable hitmaker made headlines after disclosing the cost of his most recent watch during his opulent nuptials.

Some social media users have commented on a video featuring Davido showcasing his new wristwatch on Instagram.

