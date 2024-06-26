Shatta Wale has shared a TikTok video of a young man who named him as his biggest inspiration

The Dancehall musician has promised to gift the fan GH₵2k for his comments about him.

Shatta Wale's gesture has gathered many reactions from people on social media

Ghanaian Dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has promised to make a kind gesture towards a young fan.

Shatta Wale promises to gift a fan GH₵2k

Shatta Wale took to TikTok to promise a young fan GH₵ 2k after he named the musician his biggest inspiration.

The Dancehall artiste shared a TikTok video of the fan speaking in an interview with a media personality.

In the video, the fan revealed that he is a big fan of Shatta Wale and professed his admiration for his music and life story.

The fan explained that he admires the musician for his music, lifestyle, and advice to the youth. He stated that Shatta Wale's life story inspired him to become independent and hardworking.

He said,

"I am a big fan of Shatta Wale. I love his music, lifestyle and advice for the street boys. Shatta Wale's parents had money, but he didn't rely on them for anything. He fought for his wealth. As such, I don't rely on my parents."

The fan, who sells clothes for a living, also disclosed that Shatta Wale's advice has been instrumental in his business and life.

Watch the video below:

Fans hail Shatta Wale for promising the young fan GH₵2k

Many of Shatta Wale's fans have praised the Dancehall musician for pledging to gift the young fan GH₵2k. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from fans.

@malonzy.2 commented:

"You have given more motivation in life and now God has answered my prayers SM for life "

@rich_dangote commented:

"GOD BLESS SHATTA WALE❤️❤️"

@gyatabi2 commented:

"U are truly saint from God to us Shatta wale"

@dom80959 commented:

"I Love You SM. My biggest dream is to meet you one day and say God bless me"

@matchday_cashout commented:

"I love you more than anything. always real"

Shatta Wale visits BuzStop Boys and donates GH₵30k to them

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale visited the BuzStop Boys during their cleanup exercise at Alajo and surprised them with a cheque for GH₵30k.

The Shatta Movement leader commended the collective for their massive contribution to maintaining sanitation in various areas of the country.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

