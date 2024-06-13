Shatta Wale has donated an amount of GH₵30k to BuzStop Boys, a Ghanaian collective focused on sanitation

The SM Boss' gesture comes after he recently rallied his fans in a fundraising campaign on social media to raise funds for Buzstop Boys

Shatta Wale's kind gesture has earned him a lot of praise from netizens who chanced upon the video on social media

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale is trending on social media after visiting the BuzStop Boys and making a kind gesture towards them to support their good cause.

Shatta Wale donates GH₵30k to BuzStop Boys

In a trending social media video, Shatta Wale visited the BuzStop Boys during their cleanup exercise at Alajo and surprised them with a cheque of GH₵30k.

The Shatta Movement leader commended the collective for their massive contribution to maintaining sanitation in various areas of the country.

Presenting the big cheque to the BuzStop Boys, he said,

"I see Alajo as my community, and I see this opportunity to come here and reward my brothers for doing this great job. The BuzStop Boys need our help, so I came here to encourage and motivate them for their work because we all know things are hard in Ghana, and nobody supports us. So, if we have people like the BuzStop Boys going to communities to ensure our environment is clean, somebody like me needs to come and support their hard work."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's kind gesture to the BuzStop Boys

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's kind gesture towards the Buzstop Boys.

@amoafo.mary.7 commented:

"Thank you my king Wale ❤️❤️❤️ God Almighty bless you "

@don_kidi22 commented:

"God bless him"

@views09 commented:

"Shatta personally added 10,000 cedis to the 20,000 he raised on tiktok live to support Buzstopboys. My goat "

@cyril_klevs commented:

"This money will go a long way in helping them with the exceptional clean-up work they are doing in the city ...God bless Shatta "

Shatta Wale raises GH₵30k for BuzStop Boys as his Presidential ambition gains ground

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale successfully led a fundraising campaign for the BuzStop Boys during a recent TikTok LIVE interaction with fans.

Fans tasked him with raising GH₵10k in 10 minutes for the collective's sanitation project. The supreme leader of the SM fanbase exceeded his target, raising GH₵30k in less than 30 minutes.

