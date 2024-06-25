Nigerian music star Davido and his partner Chioma Rowland are tying the knot in a plush wedding in Lagos

A host of prominent Nigerian public figures were present at the wedding to wish the newly married couple well in their marital journey

Ghanaian actor Majid Michel has taken to social media to send a congratulatory message to the newly married couple

Award-winning Ghanaian actor Majid Michel is among many celebrities who are congratulating Nigerian singer Davido and his new wife, Chioma Rowland, on their wedding day.

Majid Michel, Davido and Chioma Photo source: @majidmichelmm

Source: Instagram

Majid Michel congratulates Davido and Chioma

Majid Michel took to social media to share the pre-wedding photos of Davido and Chioma and congratulate them on their successful union.

The actor, who has been married for 19 years, shared some advice for couples who plan to marry someday.

Majid Michel advised young couples to marry someone they cannot live without instead of someone they can live with.

Sharing the photo, he captioned,

"You don’t marry the person you can live with. You marry the person you can’t live without."

Check out the social media post below:

Netizens react to Majid Michel's social media post

Majid Michel's social media posts have gathered many comments from users. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

@houseof_peach commented:

"You've said it all leadership❤️"

@mercyosazuwa_ commented:

"Lemme go and look for the person I can't live without "

@_adangz commented:

"Then what happens when the person you can't live without later chooses to leave you?"

@amaka_lucia commented:

"The caption says it all"

@real_favouramos commented:

"These two are truly meant for each other ❤️❤️❤️"

@maryannugwu commented:

"I’m definitely marrying someone I can’t live without "

Davido speaks Twi as he meets Ghhyper at his wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghhyper caught up with Davido to congratulate him during the wedding ceremony, and it was a lovely scene.

In a video shared by the blogger, Davido expresses his excitement at seeing the Ghanaian at his wedding and welcomes him heartily.

Davido added some 'Ghanaianness' to his welcoming of Ghhyper by asking him how was doing in Twi.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh