Funny Face Drops Cheeky Apology To Ex-Lover, Exposes Their Family's Shady Dealings
- Funny Face has intensified his grip on his baby mama Vanessa Nicole, as their custody battle continues
- The comedian has shared a video in which he sought to apologise for his abusive rants online against his ex
- In the end, Funny Face roped in Vanessa Nicole's parents, exposing their dirty dealings
Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has issued what he describes as an apology for tarnishing the image of Vanessa, his ex-lover and mother of his kids.
The comedian has been at it with Vanessa since he was released from jail for drunk driving and almost killing road users.
In his new video, Funny Face tore into Vanessa and her family as his custody battle lingers on.
Funny Face exposes Vanessa's father
According to Funny Face, Vanessa's dad, identified as Jah Wisdom, is a wee grower, which influenced his daughter Vanessa to begin smoking at the tender age of five.
Funny Face said he feared their mother's habits had influenced his kids. The comedian who recently accused Vanessa of cheating when they were together is known for his numerous abusive rants, in which he often uses his mental issues as an excuse to dodge consequences.
In his recent video, Funny Face, who sought to apologise for his image-attacking rants, ended up heaping more heat on Vanessa and her in-laws as he continues to fight for his children.
Ghanaians react to Funny Face's cheeky apology
Funny Face accuses baby mama Vanessa Nicole of giving wee to their kids to smoke, video sparks debate
Funny Face expecting a new child
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Facr ad announced that he was moving on from his drama with Vanessa Nicole after finding a new lover.
The comedian posted online that he was expecting a new child with her new lover and that he hoped to put his past behind him.
