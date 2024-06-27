Comedian Funny Face called out his baby mama, Vanesa Nicole, for bad parenting during an interview on a TikTok live

He alleged that she gives two of the children, Ella and Bella, wee to smoke and stated that he has proof

Many people in the comment section were unhappy about his remarks, and they advised him to refrain from calling out Vanessa on social media since that would not help his case in trying to gain custody of the kids

Comedian Funny Face made strong accusations against his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, about her introducing their daughters to hard meds.

Funny Face accuses baby mama of poor parenting

In an exclusive interview with one TikToker known as Czar, Funny Face alleged that his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, had been giving his daughters wee to smoke.

Buttressing his allegation, he noted that one time, during a live video on social media, he noticed that their children, Ella and Bella, were staggering. He insisted that it was not wee toffee but the one that was smoked.

The talented comedian, who had been in and out of the psych ward over the past few years due to his poor mental state, noted that he had filed a police report against his baby mama for flaunting her new man.

According to the report, he requested that she deleted all his pictures from her social media pages and show up at his house at 8 p.m. to apologise. He also added that due to his speculations about Vanessa keeping wee around the children, he would sue her and seek legal action against her.

Meanwhile, Funny Face is not the only Ghanaian celebrity who has accused the mother of their children of using wee. Recently, rapper Medikal accused his wife and actress Fella Makafui of keeping wee toffee in their matrimonial home, sparking debate amid their public divorce.

Below is the video of Funny Face making the allegations.

Reactions to the video of Funny Face accusing his baby mama of allegedly giving their children wee

Many people were unhappy with the remarks of Funny Face on the live video with TikToker Czar. Many concluded that no judge would give the comedian the go-ahead to take custody of his three children.

Below are the views of people to the video posted by GHPage on YouTube:

@mamapee-kay8956 said:

No judge will hand over the welfare of kids in the hands of Funny Face because of the way he is behaving.

@0tismadaline said:

Why should she come to apologise at 8pm

@kennethsam5037 said:

He isn't serious

@aduanaba5903 said:

Wei y3de b) bra? I wouldn't grant supervised contact if I were a judge.

@doriskye7575 said:

If only he is mentally stable, then bro you will regret it in the future

@LifeinAbroad80s said:

Vanessa, if you go back to Funny you will be a disappointment to your fans. No judge in his rightful mind will give custody of the children to u. Funny is not mad

"Funnyland": Funny Face started cracking jokes again, funny video excited peeps

YEN.com.gh reported that comedian Funny Face got many people laughing hard when he posted a video of him cracking jokes.

He was spotted at the roadside, where he interacted with some fans who cheered him while he did strange walks, and showed off his unusual looks.

The video got many people laughing hard, while others highlighted the fact that they were glad he was back at making jokes again.

