Funny Face has gone wild on his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, in a recent post on social media

The comic actor accused, Vanessa, the mother of his three children, of infidelity during their relationship

According to him, she was having an affair with another while three months pregnant with their last child

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, Benson Nana Yaw Boateng, has hit hard at his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, in a new wave of controversy.

In a new post on social media, Funny Face accused Vanessa of cheating on him while pregnant for him.

Funny Face and Vanessa dated for a while and have three children, a set of twin girls followed by another girl.

Funny Face has accused his baby mama, Vanessa, of cheating

Funny Face and Vanessa's troubles

Not long after giving birth to their third child Kimberly, the couple's relationship broke apart, leading to a barrage of social media posts from Funny Face.

The breakup and Funny Face's inability to see his children over a long period because their mother moved them to Kuamsi resulted in a psychotic episode which landed him in the psychiatric hospital.

The saga has not ended, as Funny Face recently complained that Vanessa still refuses to let him see their children.

In a video, he lambasted Ghanaians who thought he had not done enough to reconnect with his children.

Funny Face accuses baby mama of infidelity

Following his video, the comic actor has dropped new allegations of infidelity against his former partner.

Sharing a screenshot of a news article where Vanessa said he met a new guy while she was about eight months pregnant with her last child, Funny Face claimed that she lied.

According to him, Vanessa was sleeping with the said man when she was three months pregnant with Kimberly. He warned that he had more evidence and charts to prove his allegations.

Funny Face has accused his baby mama Vanessa of cheating Photo source: @therealfunnyface

Funny Face's baby mama subtly replies to his rants

Meanwhile, Vanessa Nicole has wittily replied to him after his long rant about her not allowing him to see his daughters.

Shortly after Funny's video, Vanessa shared a photo of three audio symbols with red crosses across them, suggesting she would not pay attention to any noise.

