Tracy Sarkcess, in a social media video, has opened up about some of the challenges she faced in her life during her stay in Germany

Sarkodie's wife revealed that she had to do many odd jobs to take care of herself when she was studying in Germany

Tracy Sarkcess' revelation has gathered mixed reactions from social media users who saw the video

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's wife, Tracy Sarkcess, has opened up about her career and struggles as a young student during her time in Germany.

Tracy Sarkcess Photo source: @tracysarkcess

Source: Instagram

Tracy Sarkcess discloses the odd jobs she did in Germany

In a trending video on social media, Tracy Sarkcess revealed that she did many odd jobs to support herself as a student in Germany.

According to the entrepreneur, she worked as a waiter, a customer service representative, a secretary, and at many other jobs to support herself through her University education in Germany.

She said,

"I have been a waiter before. I worked in customer service. I have worked as a telephonist and as a secretary. These are my capabilities, and I am now one of the most resourceful people you will ever meet."

Tracy Sarkcess also recounted how she struggled with working conditions as a shop attendant in a Berlin train station.

She said,

"I was working in one of the biggest train stations in Berlin. I had to wake up in the cold weather to go to work. As a student, you always got the worst shift. They will always give you the shift nobody wants, but I didn't have a choice because I had to fend for myself. I would work for 6-8 hours and receive little money. I sometimes questioned myself."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Tracy Sarkcess' revelation

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Tracy Sarkcess' remarks in the video.

@zizati_ commented:

"If these are odd jobs then i wonder what my type of jobs i did to fend for myself is ..nothing new we all do a lot of different field jobs to get by."

@jasmacare_backup commented:

"Which of the jobs are odd??"

@abena_mooley commented:

"She is just being grateful for everything she did"

Sarkodie to perform at the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie will perform at the opening show for this year's Olympics in Paris.

The rapper's DJ, DJ Mensah, broke the news during a recent interview with Asaase Radio.

The performance will kickstart the rapper's European tour, where he will perform in other major cities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh