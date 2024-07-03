Sarkodie's DJ, DJ Mensah, sparked a frenzy online when he announced that the rapper would be performing at the Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris

The DJ has now backtracked, saying his information was inaccurate after admitting that he doesn't speak for Sarkodie

Kwaw Kese has shared footage of him in Paris as he trolls Sarkodie after DJ Mensah's goof

On July 2, DJ Mensah shared a list of upcoming events for Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie on Asaase Radio.

The list, which included a performance at the upcoming Olympics opening ceremony, turns out to be inaccurate.

DJ Mensah claims the media misinterpreted him as he only sought to promote an upcoming concert in the UK.

Kwaw Kese and Sarkodie Photo source: X/Kwawkese, X/Sarkodie

Source: Twitter

Kwaw Kese trolls Sarkodie

Kwaw Kese, who recently released a diss track to Sarkodie, has shared some footage of himself in Paris, where this year's Olympic Games will be held.

He trolled Sarkodie with his caption, "Dem say my man dey come performs at the Paris Olympics so they wait am fore here. Number 1 fan."

The post has sparked numerous reactions online, especially from Sarkodie's fans accusing Kwaw Kese of being a clout chaser and an ungrateful person seeking attention.

Fans react to Kwaw Kese's trolls

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kwaw Kese's post about Sarkodie's supposed Paris concert.

@OmriKeturah said:

You had streets unlock once upon a time. now you've turn into this SMH

@paakwesidavis noted

After that you go go put ur hand at your back go dey light cigar give small boy ah wey disgrace this

@Barishandess1 reported:

He use to be a fan and now you are the fan....time and season

@dbee_hustler remarked:

You are a big example of an ungrateful person ngl

@Winnaman4 added:

Rydee the lies plenty so people Dey do close marking

Kwaw Kese chides Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaw Kese had posted a video establishing that Ghana's current crop of artistes, including Kuami Eugene and Kwesi Arthur, had become the talk of the town and established that Shatta Wale had fallen off.

Kwaw Kese went on an offensive spree on Shatta Wale after the latter's interview with 3Music TV, during which he criticised Stonebwoy's apathy towards music and business collaborations.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh