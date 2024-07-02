DJ Mensah broke the news earlier during a recent interview with Asaase Radio that Sarkodie will perform at the 2024 Olympics event in Paris

He also disclosed that the rapper's appearance at the sporting event will kickstart his European tour

DJ Mensah has now recanted his earlier statements and received massive backlash on social media

Sarkodie's DJ, DJ Mensah, has come under scrutiny on social media after recanting his earlier claims that Sarkodie would be performing at the 2024 Olympics event in Paris.

DJ Mensah backtracks on Sarkodie's Olympic Games performance claims

In a series of social media posts on X, DJ Mensah clarified that his earlier statement on Asaase Radio was misinterpreted.

According to the DJ, Sarkodie might perform at an event in Paris around the same time as the Olympic games, not during the opening ceremony of the sports event.

He tweeted,

"Let me clarify this before I’m misinterpreted: There “MIGHT” be an event in Paris around the same time the Olympics is happening, but it's *NOT” during the opening ceremony. This is to provide more clarification on what is circulating."

DJ Mensah stated that he is not a spokesperson for Sarkodie, emphasising that he only went to promote the 2024 Ghana Party In The Park event.

He also accused the Ghanaian media of focusing on his earlier statements instead of promoting his event.

"I went on the radio to promote Ghana Party in the Park. Yet, I haven’t seen one story claiming that the event is next Saturday. This is exactlythe my problem with the media. I always pay to promote every event I do; I don't get free publicity and receive support from very few. But the energy we put into other unnecessary stories is astonishing. "

Check out the tweets below:

Netizens react to DJ Mensah's recantation of his earlier statements

DJ Mensah's posts have garnered a lot of backlash from social media users. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

@ThoughtPillow commented:

"You no try at all. What you said on the interview shouldn’t have come from someone like you knowing the kind of brand we are attached to."

@tymismoney1 commented:

"Once again you’ve thrown sark out there again for the agenda boys. This man is always quiet doing his thing . When you go for interviews be careful."

@JEDrepGH commented:

"You were not misinterpreted bro, we heard you clearly but it's fine ‍♂️."

@GeeNxt commented:

"I respect Dj Mensah very well buh I nearly lost my cool when I heard this ....even if it's true it's that how to announce such vital infor ..... Possigee did same and ppl trolled sark saa and today u have also set him up again...."

Sarkodie to perform at opening ceremony in Paris

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that DJ Mensah, in an interview on Asaase Radio, broke the news that Sarkodie was set to perform at the opening ceremony of this year's Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Sarkodie has yet to react to his stint at the upcoming Olympics in Paris as disclosed by DJ Mensah.

