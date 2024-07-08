Former DWP members Afronita and Dancegod Lloyd held a dance class in Spain with the focus being the famous Ghanaian dance move, azonto

They shared a video on social media that excited many fans as they lauded their incredible talent

The two dancers flew to Spain together with other Ghanaian dancers, Championrolie and Allo Danny

Afronita and Dancegod host azonto dance class in Spain

They shared a video of their dance class on their Instagram pages and noted in the caption that they sent the Ghana energy to the Spanish people.

They displayed their incredible dance moves to Go Down (Gban Gban) by Ghanaian musicians Bandybwoy featuring Nii Funny.

Afronita and Dancegod Lloyd hinted that the class was successful and a film of life, as this was evident in the video shared online, adding that they could not wait to share the entire experience.

Say ‘GHANA ENERGYYYY’!Our AZONTO class at @oyofe_official yesterday was too much fire!!!We can’t wait to share the entire experience with you!

Meanwhile, the two talented dancers performed on stage at the dance festival, where they gave a powerful performance.

Below is a video of Afronita and Dancegod Lloyd's dance class in Spain.

Reactions to the video of Afronita and Dancegod Lloyd's dance class

The video excited many people on social media as they lauded the two dancers for spreading their talent across Europe. Many others also admired their dance moves as they danced with so much passion.

Below are the views from fans:

khwseiberry said:

To those of us who are good dancers in our heads

jeamyblessed said:

Those knees strong strong

naa_dedei_armah said:

Naa Amerley and Nii Amartey You two are Gas by force Ghana energyyy

monabella135 said:

So happy to meet yooou

ahenkan_tabiri_felicia said:

Hrrr daddy can dance damnnn ❤️❤️❤️ is the last part for me

musliyatu said:

Finally Akosua don post eeii so so starving, Ako adɛn?

bigail8 said:

wowww great performance ❤️❤️

manforwah said:

Yie,yie give me Ghana energy

"My idol": Afronita cried as her mum talked about her love for McBrown

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancer Afronita cried when her mother went on and on about how much she loved actress Nana Ama McBrown.

McBrown, in turn, told Afronita that she had also been an admirer of hers and continues to pray that her daughter, Baby Maxin, grew up to be like her.

The video touched many hearts in the comments, as others also talked about their admiration for The Empress.

