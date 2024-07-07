Ghanaian dancer Afronita cried when her mother went on and on about how much she loved actress Nana Ama McBrown

McBrown, in turn, told Afronita that she had also been an admirer of hers and continues to pray that her daughter, Baby Maxin, grew up to be like her

The video touched many hearts in the comments, as others also talked about their admiration for The Empress

Ghanaian dancer Afronita got emotional and cried when her mother spoke passionately about how much she loved actress Nana Ama McBrown.

Nana Ama McBrown and Afronita un photos. Image Credit: @onuatv and @afronitaaa

Afronita cried as her mother spoke about her love for McBrown

In an exclusive interview on Onua TV, Afronita's mother spoke about her daughter falling in love with Nana Ama MCBrown when she was a child.

She noted that when the talented dancer was a little girl, she would purchase every product McBrown was an ambassador of. Her mother said when The Empress was an ambassador for Mcberry Biscuits, that was all she wanted to eat.

"When she was a little girl, she told me that when she grew up, she wanted to be like Nana Ama McBrown. I want to be on TV," Mrs Yeboah said.

On a mission to fulfil that quest, Mrs Yeboah said that before McBrown left UTV, she would visit the media house and plead with the security to let her in to meet her, but after several tries, her efforts were fruitless.

Mrs Yeboah then advised Afronita that at the right time, she would meet The Empress. She said that when she finally met her on set during the Hisence commercial, she was overjoyed.

While her mother was speaking, the founder of AfroStar Kids Academy broke down into tears. The host of Onua Showtime asked her why, and she said that meeting her finally after several years had been an answered prayer.

McBrown, who is affectionately called Madam Hisense, then told Afronita that she was also an admirer of hers. She talked about how she was awed by her beauty on the Hisense commercial set, and how she wanted her 5-year-old daughter, Baby Maxin, to grow up and be like Afronita in future.6

Below is a video of Afronita's mother talking about her daughter's love for Nana Ama McBrown.

Reactions to the video of Afronita's mother talking about her daughter's love for McBrown

The Afronita breaking down into tears in the video touched many hearts, as many people talked about watching it several times. Others used the opportunity to talk about how much they also loved The Empress as they hailed her in the comments.

