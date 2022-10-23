Singer Wendy Shay broke the internet with a short video announcing the release of her much-anticipated single, Heaven

She uploaded a teaser on Instagram, whining her waist and dancing in a steamy manner ahead of the premiering of the song on YouTube on Saturday, October 22

Though the clip was short, her eagle-eyed fans loved every bit of it, as many could not stop themselves from commenting

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A-list Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay, broke the internet with a short video on Friday, October 21, announcing the release of her much-anticipated single, Heaven.

Photos of Wendy Shay. Credit: @wendyshaygh.

Source: Instagram

Wendy Shay's new single

The Break My Waist hit singer released her new banger with slow vibes for fans and music lovers on Saturday, October 21.

The teaser for Heaven was captivating. In the short clip posted to her socials, the singer is seen dancing to a snippet of her song sensually.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Wendy Shay rocked a fitting outfit and strutted in thick white heels with thin straps. Her simple accessories complement her look.

After the teaser popped up all over the internet, people reacted to her steamy dance and song. While the clip was short, her eagle-eye fans loved every bit of it as many could not stop themselves from commenting.

YEN.com.gh accentuated some of the reactions below:

Most fans loved every bit of the new song

@_isabali commented:

This tune mussy mad.

@be_n_tum asked:

Who said y’all will make it to heaven?

@Choco31972979 said:

Banger

@Deelove said:

It is a banger.

@iamraspablo commented:

Love you.

@thatboygallas commented:

Kw3 Wendy your body be bhad herh.

@Expensivepain8 said:

My sweet queen.

@Mayking_MK

Love the vibe.

@koduah_george2 posted:

This tune go jam waa.

Wendy Shay Causes Stir as She 'Breaks' Her Waist on Stage to Thrill Fans at a Concert

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that singer Wendy Shay thrilled fans when she took over the stage with her enthusiastic performance at a concert held in Nungua in the Greater Accra Region.

The concert, which saw performances from the likes of Shatta Wale, Mr Drew, and Stonebwoy, had one of Ghana's finest female talents matching her male counterparts with her spirited songs and spicy moves on the stage.

When the Rufftown Records signed musician ascended the stage, she delivered an ecstatic performance with some of her biggest songs, thrilling fans.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh