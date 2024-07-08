A video of Shatta Wale's mother sharing her health troubles as she seeks support has sparked a frenzy online

The woman claims to have been neglected by his son, Shatta Wale, who has yet to react to his mother's woes

Kwadwo Sheldon has weighed in on the trending issue with a response that has refuelled the conversation

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has been accused of purportedly neglecting his mother as the woman's living and health conditions continue to worsen.

In a recent video, Elsie Avemegah lamented about not speaking with his son Shatta Wale in over ten years.

The video has sparked confusion online as fans share their thoughts on Shatta Wale's disconnection from his mum.

Kwadwo Sheldon shades Shatta Wale Photo source: Facebook/KwadwoSheldon, Facebook/ShattaWale

Source: Facebook

Sheldon weighs in on the accusations against Shatta Wale

During Kwadwo Sheldon's live interaction, a fan sought his opinion about the new accusations against Shatta Wale.

Sheldon, who has had a rift with Shatta Wale in the past, attempted to remain neutral about Elsie Avemegah's issues. Speaking about the issue, the YouTuber said,

"It can't be my mother. I can't comment on this. But it can never be my mother. I take care of my folks."

Fans react to Sheldon's take on Shatta Wale's issues

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sheldon's neutral stance on Shatta Wale's issues.

abenaboampongmaa noted:

He sef he Dey fear say Shatta go come after him;Sheldon we haven’t forgotten u bi the Yawa of the year

bongo_8080 remarked:

Same guy who insulted father Dickerson's mom interesting...mean while despite can look after him and his entire generation including the Ga mantse

bubbly_bamby commented:

Me neither it can't be my mother chai

mabel_ankamah noted:

Sure, I support u, it can't be my mother either coz I will do anything for my mum. Even if I have to go extra mile

Shatta Wale raises GH₵ 30k for Buzsstop Boys

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had engaged his fans in a charity fundraiser for Buzstop Boys.

The musician, who often brags about his wealth, raised GH₵30 thousand from his fans in 30 minutes, earning him significant praise from numerous Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh