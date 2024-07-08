Shatta Wale's mother, in a trending video, has accused him of neglecting her for over 10 years

The Dancehall artiste's mother also revealed that she is currently ill and has appealed to the public for funds to take care of her medical expenses

The video has grabbed the attention of Ghanaians on social media, who have shared their opinions on the issue

Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, the biological mother of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, has levelled allegations of neglect against her son in a trending video on social media.

Shatta Wale's mother accuses him of neglect

In the trending video sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media, Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah alleged that Shatta Wale has neglected her for over ten years and has broken off communication with her.

She also alleged that the Dancehall artiste had no knowledge of her whereabouts and what she ate daily.

Madam Elsie, who was almost in tears, also confirmed that she is battling a severe illness and is currently in the care of her sister and niece, Sharita Aheteku. She also appealed to the public for funds for her medical and personal needs.

She also explained that, despite her being young, the hardships she is currently facing have drastically affected her physical appearance.

Madam Elsie's allegations against Shatta Wale follow those of her niece, Sharita, who earlier took to social media to expose Shatta Wale for abandoning his mother.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's mother's allegations

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Shatta Wale's allegations against the Dancehall artiste.

@ella_o226 commented:

"It seems this woman doesn't know her son well because nothing public moves that guy ooo, that guy don see finish, he's used to the media and public being on his case, that best would've been to see someone like medikal or someone he listens to but social media ah well maybe she wants to solicit for funds with his name if not I doubt this will move him."

@kleny4519 commented:

"Oh Shatta, no matter what this woman might have done to u, she's still your mama and u cannot change that. Forgive her and perform your duties as a son so that your days on earth may be prolonged Let God be the judge ok. You actually think u r punishing her but trust me, u r rather disgracing yourself and ur brand. This is a no no no.."

Shatta Wale mocks Chef Smith over the GWR certificate controversy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had reacted to the controversies surrounding Chef Ebenezer Smith's fake Guinness World Record certificate.

In a series of Facebook posts, Shatta Wale has mocked Chef Smith for presenting a fake GWR certificate to announce himself as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon attempt.

The Dancehall artiste branded the Chef's Cook-a-thon event in February as "illegal cooking" and also questioned the origin of Chef Smith's GWR certificate.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

