Shatta Wale Raises GH₵30k For Buzstop Boys As His Presidential Ambition Gains Ground
- Shatta Wale recently rallied his fans to raise funds for Buzstop Boys, a Ghanaian collective focused on sanitation
- This comes after the musician shared his hopes to venture into public service in future
- The artiste's gesture earned him significant traction as fans took to social media to hail his leadership
Shatta Wale has shared his dream of venturing into politics in future and running for the highest office in the country.
In a recent TikTok LIVE interaction with fans, Shatta Wale opened up about his lifelong dream, which is in line with what his father wants for him.
The artiste struck fans when he successfully led a fundraising campaign for the Buzstop Boys, a collective focused on sanitation.
Shatta Wale proves his leadership
According to Shatta Wale, running his SM movement, which he describes as the biggest fanbase in Africa, affords him the basic skills to run the country.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Shatta Wale spoke highly of the Buzstop Boys during his recent live TikTok LIVE interaction saying:
"They've started something on the streets, and no one is paying attention to them. These are boys who have started something like how Shatta Wale started it. And I want the youth to pay attention."
He was tasked with raising GH₵10k in 10 minutes for the collective's sanitation project. The supreme leader of the SM fanbase exceeded his target, raising GH₵30k in less than 30 minutes.
Netizens react to Shatta Wale's gesture to Buzstop Boys
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's gesture towards the Buzstop Boys.
KBT said:
If Chedda wants to make an impact in the elections, he should mek Wale en vice.. i swear if he no win i go deactivate all my socials
Unruly khartel wrote:
if wale stand for president he go win simple the streets listens to him
Gil_bee noted:
I’m stone fan but shatta ein brand are real fans
Shatta Wale supports Funny Face and Moesha Buduong
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale expressed sympathy for embattled socialites Moesha Buduong, who is down with a stroke, and Funny Face, who went broke and turned to begging online.
The musician said he was dedicating two vehicles from his ride-hailing company, Shaxi, to them. The drivers would work and share their sales with the embattled socialites.
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh