Shatta Wale recently rallied his fans to raise funds for Buzstop Boys, a Ghanaian collective focused on sanitation

This comes after the musician shared his hopes to venture into public service in future

The artiste's gesture earned him significant traction as fans took to social media to hail his leadership

Shatta Wale has shared his dream of venturing into politics in future and running for the highest office in the country.

In a recent TikTok LIVE interaction with fans, Shatta Wale opened up about his lifelong dream, which is in line with what his father wants for him.

The artiste struck fans when he successfully led a fundraising campaign for the Buzstop Boys, a collective focused on sanitation.

Shatta Wale proves his leadership

According to Shatta Wale, running his SM movement, which he describes as the biggest fanbase in Africa, affords him the basic skills to run the country.

Shatta Wale spoke highly of the Buzstop Boys during his recent live TikTok LIVE interaction saying:

"They've started something on the streets, and no one is paying attention to them. These are boys who have started something like how Shatta Wale started it. And I want the youth to pay attention."

He was tasked with raising GH₵10k in 10 minutes for the collective's sanitation project. The supreme leader of the SM fanbase exceeded his target, raising GH₵30k in less than 30 minutes.

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's gesture to Buzstop Boys

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's gesture towards the Buzstop Boys.

KBT said:

If Chedda wants to make an impact in the elections, he should mek Wale en vice.. i swear if he no win i go deactivate all my socials

Unruly khartel wrote:

if wale stand for president he go win simple the streets listens to him

Gil_bee noted:

I’m stone fan but shatta ein brand are real fans

Shatta Wale supports Funny Face and Moesha Buduong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale expressed sympathy for embattled socialites Moesha Buduong, who is down with a stroke, and Funny Face, who went broke and turned to begging online.

The musician said he was dedicating two vehicles from his ride-hailing company, Shaxi, to them. The drivers would work and share their sales with the embattled socialites.

