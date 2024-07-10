Global site navigation

Sarkodie Releases New Single Featuring Joey B, Gets Over 24k Views Just Three Hours After Release
by  Geraldo Amartey 2 min read
  • Sarkodie, in celebration of his birthday, has released a new song alongside a music video featuring rapper Joey B
  • The rapper shared a link to the YouTube video of the song titled X on his social media pages and captioned it, stating that it was a birthday gift to his fans
  • The music video of the song received over 24k views in just three hours of its release. In the comments section of his post, fans of the rapper expressed joy over getting new music from Sarkodie and praised him

Acclaimed Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie marked his birthday by releasing a new song and music video titled X.

Sarkodie
Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie Photo Source: Sarkodie
Source: Twitter

The track, which features a collaboration with rapper Joey B, has received over 24k views on YouTube just 3 hours into its release. Sarkodie, who shared the YouTube link to the video on his social media pages, presented it as a birthday gift to his fans.

Fans responded excitedly in the comments section of Sarkodie's post and the comments section of the YouTube video, expressing joy and appreciation for the new music.

Many praised Sarkodie for consistently delivering high-quality content and were thrilled to receive new material on his birthday. The spike in the video's views in such a short period of time is thanks to the rapper's dedicated fanbase, Sarknation, who have been sharing the new music all over.

Sarkodie's new song sets tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

jeremym.walker5767 said:

Listening to this song after seven second of uploading it, lover of Sark gather here

angelboakyeyiadom2699 commented:

Africa is blessed….because Ghana has best Rapper, SARKODIE

HollyBoy94 reacted:

Best Duo Ghana Hip Hop , Love From Côte d’Ivoire
