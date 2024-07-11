Koo Fori, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, showed off his vocal prowess as he sang a popular highlife tune

Veteran Ghanaian actor Koo Fori delighted his fans by showing off his singing talent on TikTok. In a recent video, he performed a popular highlife tune, Yesu Bra, by veteran Ghanaian musician Wofa Asomani.

Filmed in his room, Koo Fori held a hair straightener he used as a makeshift microphone and wore a headset as he delivered the performance. The video went viral as his social media followers admired his singing prowess.

The comments section of the video was filled with praise from Ghanaians who admired Koo Fori's singing and his fresh looks. Many noted that he looked good and handsome for his age, adding to their admiration of his talent.

Koo Fori warms hearts online

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

juniorbright522 said:

Am enjoying great tune from the legend

tinajoyce55 wrote:

daddy God bless u, the day wofa yaw wife sing this song at anute naa show I cry paaa

RASTY KAY reacted:

Papa we miss you... please visit us coming 21st in church

she loves Collingwood said:

my love for this song but can't find it on play store

Dj K-Gee The Mix Master said:

Legendaries music Tiwaa is too much. Nobody has this kind of voice on this earth. I swear

Fred Addo reacted:

This is a Presby hymn and hits so well in any form that is being sung

Afua Asantewaa sing Paluta's song

In another story, Afua Asantewaa, in a video she shared on TikTok, jammed to and sang a snippet of King Paluta's new single, Makoma.

The full version of the song was just released by Paluta after the snippet he shared earlier went viral, with folks jamming to it on social media.

Afua Asantewaa sang the tune word-for-word, impressing many Ghanaians as the snippet came out not long ago.

