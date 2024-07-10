Sarkodie @39: Tracy Sarkcess Drops Sweet To Mark Hubby's Birthday, Peeps Gush: "Love Is Sweet"
- Tracy Sarkcess, the wife of rapper Sarkodie, celebrated her husband's birthday in style on social media
- She dropped a rare picture of the multiple award-winning rapper and wrote sweet words to him
- Her message warmed many hearts, while others joined her in celebrating the rapper
Tracy A Owusu-Addo. the wife of multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, dropped a heartfelt message to him on social media to make his birthday.
The rapper turned 39 on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
Sarkodie's wife celebrated him on his birthday
To mark Sarkodie's 39th birthday, Tracy Sarkcess, affectionately called by her husband's fans, took to X to write a lovely message.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
She wished him a happy birthday in her message and referred to him as Odo yewu, meaning the love of my life, when translated from Twi into English.
Finishing up her sweet message in Twi, she said that she loved the Brag hitmaker so much that she could not quantify it.
"Happy birthday odo yewu! ❤️❤️❤️ Medowu pii ☺️," Mrs Owusu-Addo wrote on X.
The mother of two, as part of her post on X, shared a rare black-and-white picture of the rapper looking dapper.
Below is an X post made by Tracy Sarkcess to celebrate Sarkdoie's 39th birthday.
Reactions to Tracy Sarkcess' birthday wish to Sarkodie
Below are the birthday wishes and reactions of fans to Tracy Sarkcess' message to Sarkodie on his birthday:
Eli2theworld said:
When in marriage they post blurry picture
1st_Optimistic said:
Come on!!!! we thank you for being Sarkodie's pillar of strength, your unwavering support and love have been the wind in his sails, propelling him to create music that inspires and uplifts us all! We all wish him the best as he celebrates ❤️his birthday today. @TracyOwusuAddo
WofahKay1 said:
Ɛnɛ deɛ ɛnnyɛ sameakwaban ketewa oo.
Sajeedofficial1 said:
The haters will cry more. They will write another book soon buh enfa y3 ho#SarkTray
QuiacooM said:
King Sark Happy birthday birthday, my forever favorite.
Below is Sarkodie's response to his wife's sweet message.
Sarkodie and two more Ghanaian acts to perform at Olympics 2024, French Embassy confirmed
YEN.com.gh reported that news of Sarkodie's Olympics 2024 performance, which broke out prematurely, has been confirmed by the French Embassy.
A representative from the Embassy shed more light on the upcoming performance, which will include two other Ghanaian artists.
Fans have jumped at the latest update as they share their anticipation for the showdown.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldine.amoah@yen.com.gh.