Tracy A Owusu-Addo. the wife of multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, dropped a heartfelt message to him on social media to make his birthday.

The rapper turned 39 on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Sarkodie's wife celebrated him on his birthday

To mark Sarkodie's 39th birthday, Tracy Sarkcess, affectionately called by her husband's fans, took to X to write a lovely message.

She wished him a happy birthday in her message and referred to him as Odo yewu, meaning the love of my life, when translated from Twi into English.

Finishing up her sweet message in Twi, she said that she loved the Brag hitmaker so much that she could not quantify it.

"Happy birthday odo yewu! ❤️❤️❤️ Medowu pii ☺️," Mrs Owusu-Addo wrote on X.

The mother of two, as part of her post on X, shared a rare black-and-white picture of the rapper looking dapper.

Below is an X post made by Tracy Sarkcess to celebrate Sarkdoie's 39th birthday.

Reactions to Tracy Sarkcess' birthday wish to Sarkodie

Below are the birthday wishes and reactions of fans to Tracy Sarkcess' message to Sarkodie on his birthday:

Eli2theworld said:

When in marriage they post blurry picture

1st_Optimistic said:

Come on!!!! we thank you for being Sarkodie's pillar of strength, your unwavering support and love have been the wind in his sails, propelling him to create music that inspires and uplifts us all! We all wish him the best as he celebrates ❤️his birthday today. @TracyOwusuAddo

WofahKay1 said:

Ɛnɛ deɛ ɛnnyɛ sameakwaban ketewa oo.

Sajeedofficial1 said:

The haters will cry more. They will write another book soon buh enfa y3 ho#SarkTray

QuiacooM said:

King Sark Happy birthday birthday, my forever favorite.

Below is Sarkodie's response to his wife's sweet message.

