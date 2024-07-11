King Paluta has released another visualizer for his hit song Makoma, and fans are feeling the music video

The musician has had a good year, and Makoma, which is his latest release, is making waves despite being released recently

The new-found success of King Paluta, who has been in the industry for years, has excited many Ghanaians who expressed happiness at seeing Makoma do well

The new visualizer, which debuted on July 11, 2024, has already attracted significant attention and praise, boosting the song's popularity.

2024 has been a good year for the Ghanaian musician. Makoma, his latest release, has quickly climbed the charts and become a favourite among music lovers. Despite being released recently, the song's catchy lyrics have become a favourite among many Ghanaians, especially on social media.

Fans have expressed excitement and admiration for the visualizer, noting its creativity and how well it captures the essence of the song.

King Paluta impresses fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

@frankoboy7502 said:

This guy will go far just mark my words much love from Germany

walastygh9319 commented:

Supa fly high I dey ur back God dey we dey

evanstakyi1673 said:

Dɛɛfoɔ adeɛ Yɛnfan nkyekyɛ Ampa ️

leonardkofiappiah9199 wrote:

Song of the moment. everything is on point like decimal point. Barrsssssss

benjiro2614 said:

Love the promo of this song. Ghana stand up. Let’s all come together and push this song to the world!

@frankoboy7502 said:

This guy will go far just mark my words much love from Germany

budget3627 commented:

Wallai King Paluta is not my favourite, but it's very track eh. I start falling in love with him blutaaaaa

