Ghanaian Twi teacher Tuffour went viral after a video of him teaching how to pronounce and use "quomodocunquize" surfaced on TikTok

Explaining the word, he said that it meant to make money by any means possible

Many formed sentences with the word, while others could not hold back their laughter in the comments

Ghanaian Twi teacher Tuffour has gone viral on social media for teaching people a new word known as Quomodocunquize.

Ghanaian Twi teacher explaining the meaning of Quomodocunquize. Image Credit: @twikasa

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian teacher taught people a new word

Tuffour took his official TikTok account, @twikasa, to teach his followers how to pronounce the word, its meaning and how to form sentences with it.

In the video, he said that the word is a verb and it meant to make money by any means possible. He also translated the word into the famous Ghanaian dialect, Twi.

Sharing how to form sentences with the long and heavy word in the TikTok video, he said:

"The girl is quomodocunquizing in Kumasi. This means that the young lady is doing whatever it takes to make money in Kumasi."

Below is the video of Tuffour teaching his followers a new word.

Reactions to the video

The video got many people laughing hard as they talked about it being a long and difficult word to pronounce.

Others, intrigued by the meaning of the word, formed sentences with it, using Chef Smith, Dr UN, and NAM 1, personalities who are known to have scammed Ghanaians in one way or another.

Below are the reactions from Ghanaians:

zy James said:

Chef Smith tried to QUOMODOCUNQUIZE from fellow Ghanaians

Aqosuah Fosuaa PAPABI★ said:

Dr UN, Chef Smith, Nam 1, etc knew how to quomodocunquize Ghanaians and they have done us 'defe defe'✌

goldbergofficial200 said:

I will use Quomodocunquize as my nickname

Melody said:

I have to quomodocunquize asap

Rich Jah Child said:

In twi it’s called kee ahh ne kee

JusticeJayflip said:

Senior we can just say HUSTLE

Biology Teacher said:

I’m a biomedical scientist but I’m quomodocunquizing by teaching biology in SHS

Majesty showcased his spelling skills, Michy beamed with pride

YEN.com.gh reported that Michy shared a video of Majesty, her child with Shatta Wale, practising spelling drills.

The video of the intelligent young boy expressing his brilliance warmed many hearts online. Fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for Majesty and Michy.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh