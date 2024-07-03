Shatta Michy has shared a video of Majesty, her first child, with Shatta Wale practising spelling drills

The video of the intelligent young boy expressing his brilliance has warmed many hearts online

Fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for Shatta Michy

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale's first son has sparked a frenzy online after a video of him with his mum, Shatta Wale, surfaced.

The 8-year-old has been in custody with his mother since Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy split up in 2019.

After seeing the video of Majesty and her mum, fans shared their admiration for the single mother and her efforts in raising the child.

Shatta Michy and her son Photo source: Instagram/ShattaMichy

Source: Instagram

Majesty spells hard words with ease

In the video, Majesty dared to spell the longest words in the dictionary. The eight-year-old boy went on to spell Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious seamlessly in one take.

Shatta Michy, who shared the video on her Instagram page, teased fans' opinions about the young boy's spelling skills.

While some fans advised Michy to continue supporting Majesty in his spelling bee competitions, others couldn't help but appreciate the young woman's efforts in taking care of the boy despite her rocky relationship with Shatta Wale.

Fans react to the adorable video of Michy and Majesty

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Majesty's spelling video.

aye_shatta commented:

Mum please ooo ebi the food you dey give am way wonder kid they know book like..that or ebi school if ebi school which school make i start dey take my kids there....ehhh..GOD Almighty blessed you and Daddy for this wonderful kid❤️

leonello_54 noted:

I thought he was light skinned

abigail_yemoh wrote:

He looking like his dad

Shatta Wale confirms his legal battles with Shatta Michy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had opened up about his relationship with Shatta Michy, his former girlfriend and mother of his son.

According to Shatta Wale, he was recently in court with Shatta Michy, where he tried to convince the judge about his way of life. It's unclear whether the legal issue is specifically about their son, Majesty.

Source: YEN.com.gh