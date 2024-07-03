Shatta Wale: Shatta Michy Beams With Pride Majesty Aces Spelling Bee Drills
- Shatta Michy has shared a video of Majesty, her first child, with Shatta Wale practising spelling drills
- The video of the intelligent young boy expressing his brilliance has warmed many hearts online
- Fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for Shatta Michy
Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale's first son has sparked a frenzy online after a video of him with his mum, Shatta Wale, surfaced.
The 8-year-old has been in custody with his mother since Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy split up in 2019.
After seeing the video of Majesty and her mum, fans shared their admiration for the single mother and her efforts in raising the child.
Majesty spells hard words with ease
In the video, Majesty dared to spell the longest words in the dictionary. The eight-year-old boy went on to spell Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious seamlessly in one take.
Shatta Michy, who shared the video on her Instagram page, teased fans' opinions about the young boy's spelling skills.
While some fans advised Michy to continue supporting Majesty in his spelling bee competitions, others couldn't help but appreciate the young woman's efforts in taking care of the boy despite her rocky relationship with Shatta Wale.
Fans react to the adorable video of Michy and Majesty
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Majesty's spelling video.
aye_shatta commented:
Mum please ooo ebi the food you dey give am way wonder kid they know book like..that or ebi school if ebi school which school make i start dey take my kids there....ehhh..GOD Almighty blessed you and Daddy for this wonderful kid❤️
leonello_54 noted:
I thought he was light skinned
abigail_yemoh wrote:
He looking like his dad
Shatta Wale confirms his legal battles with Shatta Michy
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had opened up about his relationship with Shatta Michy, his former girlfriend and mother of his son.
According to Shatta Wale, he was recently in court with Shatta Michy, where he tried to convince the judge about his way of life. It's unclear whether the legal issue is specifically about their son, Majesty.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh